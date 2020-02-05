Dozens injured while the plane glides along the runway of the Istanbul airport | Turkey News

A plane flying to Sabiha Gokcen from Istanbul International Airport He slipped off the runway after landing and crashed, injuring at least 52 people, Turkish authorities said.

The plane crashed into a field and broke into three pieces on Wednesday. The passengers were seen evacuating through cracks in the plane.

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said at least 52 people were injured in the accident. His office said the plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from the western province of Izmir in Turkey.

The airport was closed and flights were diverted to the main airport in Istanbul, he said.

A spokeswoman for Pegasus Airlines confirmed the accident, but did not provide further details.

The accident occurs a month after another Pegasus plane slid off the runway in Istanbul at the same airport. There were no deaths or injuries in that incident on January 7.