Donald Trump seems to disrespect the national anthem at the Super Watch Watch Party

%MINIFYHTMLa5eac6f36e88a1df7669f6e012bb209511% %MINIFYHTMLa5eac6f36e88a1df7669f6e012bb209512%

WENN / Instar

In a video that has gone viral, the president is seen pretending to be an orchestra conductor when he sounds & # 39; The Star-Spangled Banner & # 39; while other party goers are standing.

Up News Info –

It seems Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Z They are not the only ones to be criticized for not behaving properly when the national anthem played in Super Bowl LIV. Sunday, February 2 Donald Trump and his wife Melania organized a private Super Bowl surveillance party at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, during which he was caught on camera mocking "The Star-Spangled Banner."

In a video shared by one of the people who attended the party, the president, borrowing his own words, was not seen "standing proudly" during the performance of the anthem of Demi lovato. While others, including his wife Melania and son Barron, were attentive with their hands over their hearts, Trump was not doing the same.

%MINIFYHTMLa5eac6f36e88a1df7669f6e012bb209513% %MINIFYHTMLa5eac6f36e88a1df7669f6e012bb209514%

Instead, it was seen in the 25-second clip that fitted the jacket, pointed an invisible person with his finger and became restless. When the song reached its climax, he waved his fingers as if conducting an orchestra.

%MINIFYHTMLa5eac6f36e88a1df7669f6e012bb209515% %MINIFYHTMLa5eac6f36e88a1df7669f6e012bb209516%

Repositioning the video, a Twitter user wrote: "Donald Trump, who cares deeply about the national anthem, is surprised in a video by a & # 39; real estate agent for a Russian-American company that frequents Mar-a-Lago & # 39 ; where Trump was watching the Super Bowl with paying customers. "

Another noted that Trump probably sat before the end of the anthem. "It's interesting that he cuts himself just before he is clearly about to sit down … several bars before the song ends. I bet he sat down," the person said.

Someone else hit the president: "I think he needs to learn to put his hand on his heart during the national anthem as his wife is doing. He lacks respect for the flag even worse than the kneeling people."

Meanwhile, several others claimed that Trump did it to get attention. "If Trump is not the center of attention, he makes sure to become him," a person mocked him. Another added: "It can't be the center of attention even for a few minutes."

This is particularly interesting because Trump previously spoke against kneeling during the national anthem, which was initiated by Colin Kaepernick as a protest against police brutality in 2016. "You have to proudly defend the national anthem or you shouldn't play," said the 73-year-old in a 2018 interview with "Fox and Friends." "You shouldn't be there. Maybe you shouldn't be in the country."