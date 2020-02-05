Dominique Jackson says she was surprised "Pose,quot; became so successful – Here's why!

%MINIFYHTML9022147ba6c70c9616bd39f8f6b635f511% %MINIFYHTML9022147ba6c70c9616bd39f8f6b635f512%

"Pose,quot; is a great success and Dominique Jackson is a big part of the reason. However, he admitted that at first, he wasn't sure that the show had a fan base! This is why!

While attending the Writers Guild Awards in New York City last weekend, he talked to HollywoodLife and told the site that "Yes, I'm surprised, but I'm very happy about that." Because I never thought … you see when people talk about being gay or lesbian, many of them say, & # 39; OK, I can deal with that & # 39 ;. And when they talk about & # 39; OK, you're a drag queen, I can deal with that & # 39 ;. Because they find a sense of normalcy and a sense of heterosexualism in him. "

%MINIFYHTML9022147ba6c70c9616bd39f8f6b635f513% %MINIFYHTML9022147ba6c70c9616bd39f8f6b635f514%

‘But when it comes to trans, everyone feels threatened and everything will be destroyed and everything will be done. Then, when Pose came out, I had the feeling that as soon as I became this trans thing, they wouldn't see us as the women and men we are. And that was really difficult at the beginning, "he continued explaining.

%MINIFYHTML9022147ba6c70c9616bd39f8f6b635f515% %MINIFYHTML9022147ba6c70c9616bd39f8f6b635f516%

However, it is safe to say that today she is not so worried since the great show has received many excellent reviews, both from critics and from viewers.

As you probably know, Pose is about black and Latin LGBTQ ballroom culture and gender nonconforming in the 1980s and 1990s!

The program also received several nominations and awards, including the Billy Porter Primetime Emmy Award for Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series category, last year.

His victory became historic since Porter is now the first openly gay black man to win that particular prize in that category.

This great honor also meant a lot to Dominique.

Ad

When asked how she felt hearing Billy's name at the awards ceremony, she revealed: ‘My first reaction was finally, yes, thank you, God. So many people in the United States are now going to go with their children and say: "It's good that it's you."



Post views:

0 0