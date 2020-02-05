Diddy gives DaBaby's 6-year-old son $ 1K in cash as a birthday gift

Instagram

Sean "P Diddy"Combs and Dababy without a doubt it has approached. Apparently they are at the level that the hip-hop mogul didn't have to think twice before spending a lot of money for DaBaby or his son.

DaBaby recently shared a video on Instagram Stories that Diddy gave his little Caleb a very impressive birthday gift. The video showed Diddy handing a white envelope to the rapper's boy "Suge." "I want you to open that because I want you to make the face you really want to do," Diddy said.

Little Caleb said: Thanks to Diddy. He seemed a little hesitant to open the envelope before his dad said, "Open your head now. You don't have to wait. No one will take anything away from you."

"I know he didn't do that," said DaBaby, surprised by the amount of money his son received. "I'm going to give them to you until five, twenty years, it's going to be like, & # 39; No, no, no, no, no, great devil & # 39;". "

As the son of DaBaby, who is actually the stepson of the rapper whom he raised as his own, counted the money, Diddy gave him some solid advice, saying, "Always pay your taxes."

DaBaby wrote the video and wrote: "Uncle @Diddy inspired my little girl."

Last month, the spitter "Kirk" revealed on Instagram that he had "a priceless cover with an OG @diddy" at his home in Los Angeles. He said that upon arrival, DaBaby was greeted by the butler, who offered him a glass of champagne, while the producer was still in business talks with his associates.

After that, he shared that Diddy greeted him with a friendly strangulation. "He probably deserved it," the 28-year-old said in the video about how Diddy greeted him.