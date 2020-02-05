Deadly viral outbreaks that originated in animals

The World Health Organization has declared that the new coronavirus (2019-nCov) is a public health emergency of international concern.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, which means they are transmitted between animals and people. The animal source of the current virus has not been identified.

There have been several epidemics and pandemics, derived from animal sources, in recent history.

Next, we take a look at some of the most serious outbreaks, their origin, when they first arose and how deadly they are.