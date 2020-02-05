Davy Propper signs the contract extension in Brighton | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc1e89a6feaca7106eaad9e0dd54a53be11% %MINIFYHTMLc1e89a6feaca7106eaad9e0dd54a53be12%





Davy Propper has signed a new contract

Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has extended his stay on the south coast until June 2023.

The 28-year-old Dutch international joined Albion of PSV Eindhoven in August 2017 and has made 97 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

"I am delighted that Davy has accepted this new contract he deserves," said Brighton head coach Graham Potter.

"I was aware of his contribution in our first two years in the Premier League and since I came to the club he has consistently demonstrated his qualities both on and off the field.

"He is a great professional who is always looking to improve every aspect of his game and I am very happy that he is part of our trip in the future."

Propper has won 19 games with the Netherlands since he made his debut in 2015.