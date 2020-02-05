Curtis Jones: Liverpool star compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold by John Aldridge | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8683ab296eb0756ac0f9f36100a1a75b11% %MINIFYHTML8683ab296eb0756ac0f9f36100a1a75b12%

Aldridge about Curtis Jones: "The boy can be a star. I've always known and now that Jurgen has given him a couple of opportunities, things have come to fruition."





The young man from Liverpool Curtis Jones has star quality and can save manager Jurgen Klopp a lot of money in the transfer market, says John Aldridge

Curtis Jones is following the same path as Trent Alexander-Arnold and local talent can save Liverpool a lot of money in the transfer market, says John Aldridge.

Jones, who scored an impressive winner in the Merseyside derby tie of the third round of the FA Cup against Everton, was instrumental in the repeat victory in Liverpool's fourth round against Shrewsbury.

With 19 years and five days, teenager Scouse became Liverpool's youngest captain in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over The Shrews when the Reds established a fifth-round draw against the winners of the 2017 FA Cup- 18 Chelsea.

Jones celebrates his winning strike in the FA Cup draw against Everton

Former striker Aldridge, who was part of Liverpool's last team to win the league, believes Jones could be the ideal replacement for Adam Lallana and says the 19-year-old has a great future in the game.

"I've been watching Curtis for a few years since I was 15. And you could see, much like Trent Alexander-Arnold, the potential the boy had," Aldridge told Sky Sports News.

Jones also hit the mark in the 2-2 fourth-round tie last month at Shrewsbury

"He is just a quality footballer with natural ability and good arrogance. He knows that he is good and does things the right way."

"But the boy can be a star. I've always known and now that Jurgen (Klopp) has given him a couple of opportunities, things have paid off."

"It seems that Adam Lallana will leave at the end of the season after his contract expires. This boy will save the manager a lot of money because he can enter the team directly and you can always depend on him."

"He has a fantastic future."

