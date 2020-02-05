Could Israel and Sudan soon become friends? The | Sudan

Sudan and Israel have historically had icy relations.

They have no formal ties, and Sudan supports a Palestinian state.

However, on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sudanese General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan in Uganda, and the first announced plans to normalize ties between the two countries.

The decision seems to have taken the transitional government of Sudan by surprise.

Burhan defended the talks and also reiterated Sudan's commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Are hostile nations approaching?

And what can be achieved?

Presenter: Nick clark

Guests:

Waleed Madibo: President of the Sudan Policy Forum and expert in governance and development

Hajooj Kuka – Sudanese filmmaker and activist

Alon Liel – Former Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel

Source: Al Jazeera News