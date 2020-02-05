Coronavirus Live updates: Deaths increase in China, with no signs of slowing down

Experts warn that they still lack enough data to say definitely how lethal the new coronavirus is. Many residents in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak and the capital of Hubei Province, believe that the death toll is much higher than the official count because overloaded hospitals are rejecting people with similar symptoms. The health care system in Wuhan is so overwhelmed that many cases have not been diagnosed due to a shortage of test kits.

The number of people in China recovering from the virus is also increasing, suggesting that the treatment plan is working. On Tuesday, 262 people left hospitals across the country. The number of suspected cases has decreased for two days in a row. Authorities said they were tracking 3,971 suspected cases, compared to 5,173 cases the day before.

On Tuesday, health officials released details of the deaths so far, saying that two-thirds of them were men. More than 80 percent were over 60 years old and generally had pre-existing health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

Hubei province has been the most affected by the virus and is home to the majority of deaths (479) and infections (16,678). Wuhan, in particular, has carried the worst part of deaths and infections.