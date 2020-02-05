Commercial ratings of Mookie Betts: the Red Sox get a bad grade; The Dodgers win big; The twins get better now

%MINIFYHTML252833d6ad0e17f870f02167f3abee6711% %MINIFYHTML252833d6ad0e17f870f02167f3abee6712%

An exchange of Mookie Betts was probably the best bet of the Super Bowl weekend.

Now that Betts is heading to Hollywood, there is a sure bet that Betts is a great bet for the Dodgers.

Anyway, let's analyze the exchange of three teams that sent the superstar gardener to Los Angeles along with left-hander David Price:

Red Sox: D

Let's make this very clear to the crowd that likes to play GM fantasy instead of a baseball fan: Betts is not the type of player you exchange with, he is the type of guy you build with. It is someone that 29 other MLB teams dream of developing. Separating from your presence in the lineup due to luxury tax concerns, then, is absolutely silly.

The Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 with Betts at the forefront of their success. He won the Most Valuable Player of the American League that season, won the Sporting News Player of the Year honors and earned more than 10 replacement wins, according to the Baseball Reference. In the previous campaign, Betts was worth 6.8 bWAR and played the defense of the Golden Glove in the right field.

Good players earn money. Good players are paid. This is how professional sports work. Betts is going to get (rightly) more than $ 300 million in free agency next offseason, and the fact that the Red Sox were so afraid of having to pay him for one year Before the free agency they sent him to another competitor of the championship is a shame for the franchise.

If you are Boston, you keep Betts close and make a 2020 race in a World Series that crazy about an idea? What would be the damage? You are one year away from winning everything with the same group of players, but instead you change Betts Y David Price, who was a useful pitcher for Boston since he arrived in 2016.

It was a pure pay change, and for a team like Boston, which is a giant of assistance, which is one of the most profitable organizations in baseball, which is one of the most valuable organizations, is inexcusable.

Well, for now, the Red Sox are winning financial flexibility, which means that one day they can sign a player of Betts caliber.

In return, the Red Sox get Alex Verdugo who, to be fair, is not far behind and played 3.1 bWAR last season. Executioner was long considered one of the best prospects in the Dodgers system and can hit full. He is also a first level defender with a high ceiling. But with all due respect to Executioner, the chances of him becoming Mookie Betts are slim. Very thin.

The Red Sox also get Brusdar Graterol, the general prospect number 3 of the Twins and number 53 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He made his debut in 2019, and could be a first class guy if he continues to develop. That's great.

Dodgers: A

You know what? Screw the salary number of David Price. The best players, the boys who help teams win the World Series? Those guys are paid.

The Dodgers, following that logic, were not afraid to accept David Price's contract (three years, $ 96 million remains) to help acquire one of the top five players in baseball and their own salary figure of $ 27 million. They saw the opportunity to match Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts in the garden and lengthen their rotation a little by acquiring a proven starter, and intelligently pulled the trigger.

It hurts to give up Kenta Maeda and Alex Verdugo, of course. But, three things: 1.) Trades are supposed to hurt. 2.) There is a decent chance that Price will exceed what Maeda could have done for the Dodgers in the coming years. 3.) Betts should be a massive short-term update on Executioner.

The Dodgers have been in two of the last three World Series and lost in the NLDS to the eventual champions this year. Instead of resting on their laurels and waiting for their prospects to perform, they went out and improved. All it took was to try from a position of strength to do it.

Twins: A-

The Twins have been desperate to throw help, and they did well to get Kenta Maeda in the three-team deal. Maeda launched a 4.04 ERA last year in 37 games (26 starts), and hoped to go somewhere where he could start full time. Minnesota does not have to worry about re-signing Maeda in the short term: it is under contract during the 2023 season and only earns $ 3 million per year, a blessing for a low-budget team that has repeatedly been at the negotiating table with important members of its rotation in the last two seasons.

However, it took Brusdar Graterol to get Maeda. It was the general prospect No. 3 of the Twins and the general prospect No. 53 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Graterol is heading to Boston in commerce and it could certainly work. Obviously, it is difficult to give up young and controllable pitching. It's worth the gold for the teams now, and Graterol has a fairly high ceiling as a high-end type.

Still, it's a solid move for the Twins, who need to jump in their title containment window right now. Maeda is quite safe and offers stability to a rotation that needs it.