Do you want to play a game?

On Wednesday, the first trailer of Chris Rocknext movie Spiral: from the book of the sierra debuted, and it seems like it will be a wild journey.

Described as a reimagining of the Mountain range franchise, this horror thriller follows Rock Detective character Zeke Banks and fellow rookie William Schenk (played by Max Minghella) while trying to solve a series of murders committed by a twisted brain. As Banks gets closer to the truth, he discovers that the investigation is linked to something disturbingly strange about the city's horrific past and is at the center of the killer's sadistic game.

In the official preview of the movie, we see Rock get dressed and take action once he finds out about a murdered officer. "Whoever did this has another reason," says the comedian in a voiceover. "They are targeting the police."