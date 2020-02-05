Chris Rock revives the Saw franchise with a new movie titled Spiral – See The Trailer!

Comedian Chris Rock brings drama, suspense and horror in his new movie. Spiral, that will revive the bloody Mountain range franchise. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have released the first trailer of the ninth installment of the franchise featuring Rock as Detective Ezekiel Banks.

The trailer begins with Detective Banks and his rookie partner, Detective William (Max Minghella de The maid's tale) they drive talking about William's wife and son, and Banks tells William to enjoy it while it lasts because there is "nothing,quot; happier than the wife of a new detective. "

The two are soon called to the scene of a crime where an officer is down, and this leads Banks and William to investigate a series of horrible murders. Detectives also receive help from a character named Marcus, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

"Whoever did this has another reason," says Detective Banks. "They're targeting the cops," as Marcus adds, "this shit is going to go sideways quickly."

At the scene of each murder, detectives find a red spiral symbol painted nearby, which fans will recognize as the mark of Jigsaw, the iconic villain of the Mountain range franchise. And, at one point in the trailer, the Rock character is chained in a room and holds a metal saw, just like the character of Cary Elwes in the original Mountain range. Fans know very well how that turned out.

Rock is both the star producer and executive of the film, and announced last year that it would revive the franchise that debuted 16 years ago. Darren Lynn Bousman – who directed I saw II, I saw III, Y Vi IV – He returned to the director's chair for Spiral.

"Spiral,quot; – Chris Rock's "Saw,quot; Movie – Has a Teaser Breakthrough and, Holy Heck, All https://t.co/tRvC5ZKwUO #buzzfeednews pic.twitter.com/liQZCMeItl – Virtual Paparazzi (@ Paparazzi4U) February 5, 2020

"I've been a Saw fan since the first movie in 2004. I'm excited for the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place," Rock said. IndieWire.

The horror series released a new movie every year between 2004 and 2010, but the eighth film in the franchise titled Puzzle It didn't come out until 2017. The low budget Mountain range the titles have raised almost $ 1 billion worldwide at the box office, which includes Puzzle $ 100 million of profits.

It is not clear if Tobin Bell, who played John Kramer, also known as Jigsaw, in the first eight films, will be part of Spiral. The expectation is that this new movie will feature a new villain who is possibly a disciple of Jigsaw.

Ad

Spiral: from the book of the sierra It will hit theaters across the country on May 15, 2020.



Post views:

0 0