Jordan on Archer: "He is the type of person who wants to play all England games and show what he can do"





Chris Jordan hopes to form a long-term double act of England with Jofra Archer, and is determined to increase that offer during white ball clashes in South Africa.

Jordan and his Sussex teammate, Archer, have played only one game together for England, a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in May.

Archer is missing the limited games against the Proteas: he rested for the three ODIs but an elbow injury means that he will now also be out of the T20 international trio.

However, Jordan has the opportunity to press for regular inclusion in the team of 50 England players, as it has become a pillar of his T20 team.

"It would be nice to play much more cricket for England with (Archer)," Jordan said. "I'm looking forward to it.

"It was a pleasant surprise (to be selected), but a welcome that I will accept," Jordan added of his call for an ODI series that began disappointingly for England, as they lost the first game by seven portillos. in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"From a personal point of view, I've been working hard, playing in several tournaments around the world, doing some decent performances in front of the T20 for England."

"It was nice to be back on the side of ODI after three and a half years, but one thing is to be there, another to go out and act."

Archer missed the last three tests in South Africa with his elbow problem, but Jordan says he is still in a good mood and desperate to play for England.

"I talk to him quite regularly. I would say he's a pretty relaxed character, as everyone knows now. He's not sweating too much," said the 31-year-old.

"He is the type of man who wants to play all England games and show what he can do. It is frustrating for him, but it is part of being a professional cricketer. I just wish him a speedy recovery."

On England's strong defeat in Cape Town in its first ODI since winning the Cricket World Cup in July, Jordan said: "Obviously we are very disappointed with the result. We don't play near our best cricket."

"Normally, when we are at our best, we are in the lead with bat, ball and on the field, but we were a bit out of place."

England will seek to level the series in Durban on Friday and set a decisive in Johannesburg on Sunday.

"Two games ago, this team was raising the World Cup, so we are more than sure that we can recover," Jordan added.

