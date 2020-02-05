China takes drastic measures against coronavirus coverage as cases increase

Late last month, for example, after The New England Journal of Medicine published a research paper on the first cases of the virus, Chinese web users pounced on the fact that several of the authors worked for the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, saying they should have been informing the public , not promoting their research careers.

"I understand now," wrote one person on the Weibo social platform. "The purpose of the C.D.C. all the time was to publish research papers."

"I am so angry that I run out of words," wrote another.

Later, the researchers said that all their information about infections had already been made public before the document was written.

At this point, Professor Fu said, greater censorship "would not stop the frustration of the public."

The rapid increase in the number of infections and deaths from the new virus has put renewed pressure on senior leadership in China. Hospitals near the center of the epidemic have been overwhelmed and people with flu-like symptoms have been rejected. Many cases have not been diagnosed due to the shortage of test kits.

Even so, the number of people in China who are recovering is also increasing. And on Wednesday, a Chinese health expert attributed the large increase in the number of confirmed cases to the fact that hospitals had been able to diagnose the virus more quickly. The number of suspicious cases has decreased for the same reason, said the expert, Li Xingwang, at an official press conference.

The new restrictions on information seemed to have been put in place earlier this week, when Xi and other senior officials said at a meeting that "they would strengthen control over online media,quot; as one of several measures to maintain social stability.