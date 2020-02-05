China rushes to build more hospitals as the coronavirus outbreak grows | Coronavirus outbreak news

Authorities in China have glorified the rush to build two infectious disease hospitals in a matter of days at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has now claimed at least 490 lives on the continent, with live broadcasts showing the construction and arrival of The first patients. at Huoshenshan field hospital in Wuhan on Tuesday.

1,000 bed Huoshenshan, Mountain of the God of Fire, 1,600-bed hospital and Leishenshan, or Thunder God Mountain, hospital – which will begin receiving patients on Thursday, has been the main focus of attention for state media and television in the country with 24-hour coverage.

However, the other hospitals that are being built in other parts of the country to address the shortage of beds and facilities needed to treat the outbreak are less well known.

Al Jazeera has been able to identify several that have made their way last week, as well as many more, from facilities larger than 1,000 beds to rural clinics smaller than 50 beds, which are being planned or are already under construction.

"I don't think anyone knows the number, it could be that (many of these) are at the county, city or district level." Chen Xi, assistant professor of Public Health at Yale School of Medicine, told Al Jazeera by phone.

The only other hospital that receives sustained attention from China's official media is a prefabricated insulation facility that is being built in an emergency hospital in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, which is located north of the area of ​​greatest Hubei outbreak. There, 542 portable cabins were installed to serve as an isolation room for the coronavirus and will be ready to receive patients in mid-February.

While some have called these other hospitals local versions of Xiaotangshan, the Beijing hospital famous for treating patients during the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), there seems to be some caution about reusing that name to avoid panic.

& # 39; Shining like a football stadium & # 39;

A construction worker at a 1,000-bed facility that is being built in the Gao & # 39; ling area near Xi & # 39; an in Shaanxi Province, told Al Jazeera that government officials had requested that They will not use the name Xiaotangshan.

"We can see the new site from our window," said a resident near the Xi & # 39; an facility, who also refused to allow his name to be used.

"Last night it shone like a football stadium. Even now we can see the cranes running, a straight line three kilometers from our place."

Workers set up beds at the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center on Tuesday to turn it into an improvised hospital (China Daily via Reuters)

A growing fear seems to be the local opposition to placing new infectious disease hospitals near residential areas, with people worried that hospitals will become provincial centers to deal with cases and end up being areas for virus transmission.

Such was the case in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, where two residents were arrested for "spreading rumors,quot; about a new online installation. However, the local government confirmed that a new hospital was being built to treat patients with coronavirus.

According to a statement from local police on February 4, a Mr. Wang was arrested for saying that "the facility would be used for cases of coronavirus from all over Jiangsu," while Ms. Feng was arrested for collecting images and messages and circulating them. in WeChat, China's main social media platform. Each was fined 500 yuan ($ 71) and jailed for five days.

& # 39; Emerging hospitals & # 39;

While new facilities in the area of ​​the outbreak are opening in an avalanche of advertising, emerging hospitals and clinics have begun to generate some criticism.

"I don't think it's a good idea and I've also heard other voices against the decision," Mr. Zhao, who owns a restaurant just 500 meters from where the Nantong facility is being built, told Al Jazeera by phone. To give his full name.

"There are many residential buildings here, (the treatment facilities) could pose a threat to our health," Zhao said.

"They should have chosen a less densely populated area. I only heard about this (Tuesday) on WeChat."

Other facilities that have been opened in recent days include a 1,000-bed hospital in Shenzhen, a 300-bed facility in Xuzhou, Jiangsu, another of unknown size in Harbin, Heilongjiang, and an 80-room building that is reused as a hospital in Infectious diseases in Nanchang, Jiangxi.

Sanitary bottleneck

Chen, a professor at Yale University, believes facilities are being built in almost every province, but he added that most of the more developed areas have the ability to handle the influx of coronavirus patients.

"In my hometown of Nanjing (in Jiangsu) they had already built a facility two years ago, so they have a good preparation," Chen said.

"The most worrying part, and I think many of us share this concern, is that we constantly focus on big cities, but in reality the bottleneck of China's health system is in rural areas," he said.

WHO Jasarevic He said he has no information on how many facilities are being built in China, but said the country had made considerable progress since the SARS outbreak in 2003 (China Daily via Reuters)

"With Wuhan, there were 5 million people who left before it closed and of them, the data shows that at least half returned to their hometown, the village communities."

Chen said that what is happening with these people in rural areas is a "black box, we have no idea."

Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the World Health Organization, told Al Jazeera that he had no information about the recently built facilities in China, but added that the country had advanced considerably since the SARS outbreak and its current "mass response,quot; had helped reduce the spread of coronavirus to other countries.

"China is already working directly with us through our diverse networks of experts and shares detailed information on public health measures taken, epidemiological and biological studies, clinical management, travel restrictions and prevention measures through official channels. China has shared more detailed information regularly intervals, "said Jasarevic.

Neither the National Health Commission of China nor the China Disease Control Center had information available on their websites about the number of hospitals that are built or used to treat patients with coronaviruses or suspected cases.

Additional reporting assistance by Zhong Yunfan.