Chiefs Super Bowl parade interrupted by police chase after the car crosses the roadblock

According to Kansas City police, a car went through a roadblock in the Chiefs parade to celebrate their victory in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City police issued the following statement about the incident:

“A vehicle crossed the parade barrier on the north side of the route at 8:12 a.m. All officers on the route were immediately alerted. Clay County Sheriff's Deputies who attended KCPD deployed Stop Sticks, which the vehicle struck. The vehicle moved south along the route where it turned in Pershing and headed towards the crowd. Multiple police cars were prepared to block it. The officers then used the tactical intervention of the vehicle, also known as the PIT maneuver, to stop the suspicious car in Pershing. The police arrested two suspects. No injuries have been reported. "

It's unclear how long the police were chasing the suspect, but Kansas City police spokesman Jake Becchina told 41 Action News that several vehicles were chasing "very quickly." The 41 Action News report indicates that police used stop sticks, which hit the vehicle before executing a PIT maneuver later.

Police added in their statement: "The driver is being investigated for damage. A search of the vehicle revealed no weapons, and there was no evidence of terrorist activity. Police do not know the suspect's motive at this time. The parade route is a safer time. "

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas quickly praised the officers who acted quickly.

"I appreciate the rapid action of (the Kansas City police) ending the persecution of a suspect driving on the parade route." Lucas said on Twitter. "We will keep an eye on threats like these throughout the day."