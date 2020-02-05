Chiefs Super Bowl parade, 2020 time, route and how to see the Kansas City celebration

%MINIFYHTML43baf1ea3bad91033dc4e68c643f48c011% %MINIFYHTML43baf1ea3bad91033dc4e68c643f48c012%

For the first time since 1970, the Chiefs are world champions. This requires a celebration, of course.

With his furious return in the fourth quarter that led to a 31-20 Super Bowl 54 victory, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs head to Disney World. But first, they return home to Kansas City with the Lombardi Trophy, to celebrate with the rest of Chiefs Kingdom, and it will be a disaster.

In 2015, after the victory of the World Series of the Royals, more than half a million Kansas City residents celebrated with the team, and that was after a 30-year championship drought. Imagine what kind of rabid fans could bring a 50-year championship drought.

A good amount of those fans will have students from the school, as the schools in the Kansas City district have canceled Wednesday's classes to allow students to participate in the celebration.

Here is everything you need to know about the Kansas City Super Bowl parade, including the route and start time.

When is the Chiefs Super Bowl parade?

The Chiefs will march through the streets of Kansas City on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:30 a.m. CT (12:30 ET), according to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Kansas City Super Bowl parade route

Map of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ba/62/chiefs-super-bowl-parade-map_1q87klu2fk9xs1j5e7h6yn3765.jpg?t=359230216,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Sixth Street and head south on Grand Boulevard, through downtown and past the Sprint Center, according to KansaCity.com. The procession will then head west on Pershing Road and end at Union Station.

The Chiefs will hold a victory rally at Union Station in downtown Kansas City at approximately 1:30 p.m. CONNECTICUT.

What is the weather for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade?

The current weather forecast for Wednesday is 31 degrees and cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

How to watch, broadcast the Chiefs Super Bowl parade

NFL Network will broadcast the Chiefs parade nationwide and will also broadcast online. More streaming information should be available on Tuesday.