Chiefs Super Bowl parade 2020 Live Stream Reddit Online

For the first time since 1970, the Chiefs are world champions. This calls for a celebration, of course.With their furious fourth-quarter comeback leading to a 31-20 Super Bowl 54 win, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are heading to Disney World. But first, they’re heading back home to Kansas City with the Lombardi Trophy, to celebrate with the rest of Chiefs Kingdom, and it’ll be a doozy.

The “Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade” and victory rally will start at 11:30 a.m. in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs Super Bowl parade 2020 Live Stream Reddit

City officials said in a release that the route will start at Grand Boulevard and Sixth Street, wind for two miles through downtown.

From Grand and Sixth, the parade will turn south the Pershing Road before turning west into Union Station.

A victory rally stage is already set in front of Union Station. The National WWI Museum and Memorial will be hosting viewing opportunities on its north lawn, officials said, just like in the Kansas City Royals World Series parade.