Caught on a coronavirus cruise: when is breakfast?

TOKYO – Hidden in his cabin, Masako Ishida acknowledges that he is not at risk for the coronavirus that stalked his cruise, forcing a quarantine aboard 3,700 passengers and crew members in the port city of Yokohama.
Ishida, 61, is trying to see the bright side while facing two long weeks trapped inside the ship. She has a window to look at, unlike some passengers. She, like her two traveling companions, her husband and her mother, both in their 80s, is healthy and does not need any medication.
However, in no way will it be easy.
The confusion came quickly. Ishida said he knew for the first time that his two-week cruise could extend not from the crew, but from an article he read online Monday. That report said a Hong Kong man who had landed from the ship, Princess Diamond, in his hometown on January 25 had tested positive for the virus.
When he asked some crew members about it, they confirmed the news, he said. But other passengers took a while to realize that they could have been exposed to the virus, which has killed hundreds of people in China.
"There was not much information," Ishida said from the ship on Wednesday during a call via Facebook.
The Diamond Princess, which has 13 decks and offers entertainment such as movies under the stars and live music productions, arrived in Yokohama on Monday night and remained anchored for two days while authorities decided what to do.
Japanese health workers began examining 273 people who showed symptoms or came into contact with the infected man. So far, 10 of them, including passengers from Japan, Hong Kong, Australia and the United States, have been found to be infected. They were taken to hospitals.
The 3,700 people on board received an initial health exam. Ishida said the authorities who did it did not seem to take him very seriously.
When they first took the temperature of her husband, she said, the reading was 32 degrees Celsius, or 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit, well below a normal temperature of 98.6.
Ms. Ishida asked them to retake it. The second reading was 35 degrees Celsius, or 95 Fahrenheit.
"They didn't put the thermometer in our ears correctly," Ishida said.
He has also felt the chaos of sudden quarantine at lunchtime. Breakfast, delivered by staff members in glasses and masks, did not arrive until almost 2 p.m. Then lunch arrived just after.
However, the crew members are "serving the guests with a smile," Ishida said. "That gives us peace of mind."
The ship is returning to the sea to empty its bilge and supplement its water supplies, said its owner, Princess Cruises, on its website. He will return to port on Thursday to bring food and other supplies.
Ms. Ishida and her family enjoy the cruises and had been especially anxious to relax aboard the Diamond Princess while heading from Yokohama to Kagoshima, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa.
Now, instead of taking a dip in the freshwater pools or embarking on a "chocolate trip,quot;, Ms. Ishida and her family spend time playing games on their tablets, reading, watching movies and talking with family and friends using boat. Wi-Fi now free.
Judging by social networks, other passengers trapped on board have had more difficult times.
in a The Facebook video, David Abel, a passenger from Britain, said Wednesday morning he was worried about how quarantine could affect his diabetes, saying he hadn't eaten in many hours and feared he might fall into a coma.
The problem was resolved, he said, after staff members aboard the ship responded to an avalanche of emails expressing concern about their condition.
Earlier that morning, he had been more optimistic. When an announcement about the quarantine came through a loudspeaker, Mr. Abel said the passengers would be confined in their cabins and that he was waiting for free time.
"I will spend most of the day writing and researching, etc.," he said, adding: "What will be my bar bill, only God knows."
For Ms. Ishida, her biggest concern is the number of victims that will be stranded on board for so long in her family.
Still, things could be worse. The last time he went on a cruise, he said, everyone got the flu.