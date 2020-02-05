Caught on a coronavirus cruise: when is breakfast?

TOKYO – Hidden in his cabin, Masako Ishida acknowledges that he is not at risk for the coronavirus that stalked his cruise, forcing a quarantine aboard 3,700 passengers and crew members in the port city of Yokohama.

Ishida, 61, is trying to see the bright side while facing two long weeks trapped inside the ship. She has a window to look at, unlike some passengers. She, like her two traveling companions, her husband and her mother, both in their 80s, is healthy and does not need any medication.

However, in no way will it be easy.

The confusion came quickly. Ishida said he knew for the first time that his two-week cruise could extend not from the crew, but from an article he read online Monday. That report said a Hong Kong man who had landed from the ship, Princess Diamond, in his hometown on January 25 had tested positive for the virus.