Bury: new request for settlement of unpaid taxes dismissed by the higher court | Soccer news





Bury was kicked out of the Football League in August

Bury Football Club has had a new settlement request on an unpaid tax dismissed in the Superior Court.

The judge dismissed the case after an HM Revenue and Customs lawyer confirmed that most of the outstanding amount had been paid.

It occurs only seven weeks after the club rejected a similar request, and both decisions gave the club and its fan base a break.

Bury was expelled from the English Football League in August after not being able to obtain a new property when a late acquisition proposal collapsed.

A group behind an attempt to create a new football club in Bury told Sky Sports News that they are still open to work with the current club, if they can solve their financial problems.

The club was unable to start the season, after its rise to League One, because they could not provide evidence that they would be financially viable for the next season.

And although he doesn't currently have a league to play, the Bury Football Club still exists, although it's not clear what the owner Steve Dale's intentions are.

Meanwhile, a Phoenix group is seeking an application for the newly formed Bury AFC to join the NWCFL with the location of home games that have not yet been decided.