Brazil appoints a former missionary to lead the agency that protects isolated tribes

RIO DE JANEIRO – The Brazilian government took advantage of a former Christian missionary on Wednesday to oversee the protection of isolated indigenous tribes in Brazil, which sparked a protest among anthropologists and experts within the government.
In a rare letter of protest, the association representing career employees in the indigenous affairs agency of Brazil called for the appointment of Ricardo Lopes Dias, an anthropologist and evangelical preacher, a dangerous movement that could cause "irreparable damage,quot; to vulnerable groups that have chosen to live. in isolation
Since the late 1980s, the Brazilian government has largely refrained from making contact with the dozens of tribes that live in voluntary isolation, most of them in the Amazon.
The National Indian Foundation, the federal agency created to protect indigenous communities, has argued that uncontacted tribes deserve to be protected from strangers. Such contacts are often devastating to isolated communities, which can easily be devastated by common diseases.
But some evangelical missionaries have been eager to seek converts among the indigenous peoples of the Amazon.
Mr. Dias worked for several years for an American missionary group that sought to establish a Christian church in each indigenous community in Brazil.
"The initiative to establish a church in each community disagrees with the recognition of the diversity of the communities and their cultures," which is protected by the Constitution, said the association of employees of the indigenous agency in its statement.
Mr. Dias said in an interview Wednesday afternoon that he "had no interest,quot; in using the post to evangelize. He said he has not yet received guidance from senior government officials on the no-contact policy that has been in effect since the 1980s, adding that it was too early to say if it is necessary to reconsider.
Mr. Dias defended his work as a missionary and said he was qualified for the job.
"I understand that there is much apprehension regarding what the missionaries' work implies," he said. "I don't see this as a mission or an opportunity to find new converts. I'm not interested in going with a Bible in my hand."
The appointment arrives in the middle broader concerns about the future of indigenous communities in Brazil.
President Jair Bolsonaro has long criticized the policy of reserving vast territories for indigenous groups, calling it an impediment to economic growth. His administration is looking to create a legal framework that allows mining companies in some of those lands.
He also compared indigenous communities living in remote areas with animals in a zoo.
The most vulnerable indigenous communities in Brazil are the groups, which according to some estimates are more than 100, that have had little or no contact with the outside world. The National Indian Foundation has confirmed sightings of approximately 28 of those communities, and provides medical care and guidance to approximately 11 of them who have recently opted out of total isolation.
The missionary group for which Mr. Dias worked from 1997 to 2007, which was called Mission of the New Tribes at that time and is now known as Ethnos360, argued that there is an urgent need to convert all the tribes that have not been exposed to the "Gospel of Christ,quot; to save them from the "relentless spiritual darkness."
"I've been to many of these tribes and sometimes you can feel this incredible and tense darkness," said Larry Brown, the group's executive director, in a video posted on his website. "But you know what I found: no darkness is too dark for God."
Leila Sílvia Burger Sotto-Maior, an anthropologist who retired from the National Indian Foundation in 2018, said there is a deep alarm among her former colleagues at the agency about the fate of the uncontacted and recently contacted tribes under the current government.
The agency, known as FUNAI, has been affected by budget cuts that have drastically limited its ability to monitor indigenous territories that have been invaded by miners, farmers and loggers.
"There is a feeling that a policy that was built for so many years and was working, is now being dismantled," he said. "There is a sense of hopelessness."
Márcio Santilli, a leading indigenous rights activist in Brazil and a former head of FUNAI, said he is concerned that an elected government with strong support from evangelicals will allow the kind of missionary work that has been officially discouraged in recent decades, including efforts to suppress the cultural traditions and spiritual practices of indigenous peoples.
"The Constitution is very clear in its protection of the cultural identity of indigenous peoples, including those who are isolated," he said. "There is a risk that the state will become a vehicle for religious groups that do not want to protect the cultural identity of these communities."
Ernesto Londoño reported from Rio de Janeiro and Letícia Casado from Brasilia.