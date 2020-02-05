Boxer Gervonta Davis accused of the battery of her baby mom!

Boxing champion Gervonta & # 39; Tank & # 39; Davis became a police officer accused of domestic violence after a video appeared showing that violently grabbing his ex-girlfriend went viral.

"As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social networks and the victim, on February 1, 2020, the subject in the photo above was observed beating his ex-girlfriend who has a child together. individual was then handed over to the Coral Gables police detectives assigned to the case, "said a press release from the Coral Gables Police Department.

Since the incident made its round on the Internet, Gervonta launched into his social networks in an attempt to cancel the rumors.

"I never hit her once, yes, I was aggressive and told her to be … that is my son's mother, I would never hurt her more than that happy New Year … January was rubbish," he said in the post. video.

Floyd Mayweather's protégé has been charged with a charge of simple domestic violence.