Bianca Bonnie from Love & Hip Hop is PREGNANT! (Photos)

Bradley Lamb
Love & HipHop star Biance Bonnie is pregnant, confirmed MTO News. Well, Bianca confirmed it herself, when she appeared at the premiere of the red carpet of the new season of Marriage Boot Camp, proudly wearing a baby bump.

Here is a video of Biance and her boyfriend on the red carpet:

