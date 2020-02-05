Bebe Rexha criticizes Billboard Hot 100 for lack of female representation

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images
No matter what the music lists say, you can't stop the girl, just ask Baby Rexha.
The Grammy-nominated singer, known for both her willingness to speak publicly about inequality and her successes, turned to Twitter to draw attention to a recent tweet from the Billboard Charts account. The tweet listed the "More # Hot100 entries of 2020, so far,quot;, with names that include Mac Miller, Eminem, the Jonas brothers Y Ed Sheeran. In fact, as noted, of the 12 names on the list, only one:Camila Cabello—It was a female artist.
"Man man man man man woman man man man man man," Rexha tweeted. "Thank God for Camilla. I'm like a woman."
"Don't come to me saying that women should make better music," the star continued. "They need to get a fair playlist on broadcast and radio. You have Ariana (Big), Halsey, Dua (Lipa), From my (Lovato) many more amazing women …Rosalia, Taylor (Quick), Stretcher (sic) (Hair), Cardi….. and on and on. "Rexha also retweeted mentions of Selena Gomez, Normani Y Lady Gaga.
The artist looked at the positive side. "Many female drug artists at this time," he tweeted. "I'm excited for 2020."
Once again, Rexha has shown that he will not tolerate injustice towards women in the industry. In August, before he turned 30, he spoke on social media against an unidentified male music executive who allegedly told him "that I was getting too old and that my brand was,quot; confusing. "Because … I'm a composer and public sexy photos on my Instagram and that's not what composers are supposed to do, especially for my age. I'm 29 years old. "
At the moment he added: "I'm tired of being put in a box. I set my own rules. I'm tired of women being labeled as & # 39; witches & # 39; when they get older and men are labeled as sexy with age. "
In honor of his golden birthday, he promised not to "lie about my age or sing songs that I think will sell better because they sound & # 39; younger & # 39;". She told the followers: "I will celebrate my age because you know what, I am wiser, stronger and trust me. I am a much better lover than 10 years ago."
"There is no age when you can't be sexy," he tweeted. "I'm not afraid to speak. Especially if it's my truth."
And that's not all. Rexha also practices the female support she preaches by organizing an annual "Women in Harmony,quot; brunch, where women in the music business can join.
"We cry together. We laugh together. We fight together. We love together. I am very proud of all these amazing and talented women for appearing and sharing their stories at the third annual brunch of Women In Harmony," the star wrote on Instagram. weekend. "It doesn't matter if you are in the music business or not, supporting other women is very important. A text message, a phone call, even an Instagram comment, everything matters. Spread your love and leave room for other women in table."
