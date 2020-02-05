Barcelona holds talks with Eric Abidal after the Lionel Messi dispute | Soccer news





Lionel Messi responded to comments that Eric Abidal made to a Spanish newspaper

The president of Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, called a meeting with Eric Abidal to discuss the future of the sports director in the club after a public disagreement with Lionel Messi.

%MINIFYHTMLfd58d4694ed59ae388162f3e83a529da11% %MINIFYHTMLfd58d4694ed59ae388162f3e83a529da12%

On Tuesday, Messi asked Abidal to "give names,quot; after he criticized club players for their work ethic.

Abidal, Messi's former teammate in Barcelona, ​​suggested that the current team players were not happy and had not worked hard enough under former coach Ernesto Valverde.

Valverde was fired in January and later replaced by Quique Setien.

"Many players were not happy and did not work much and there was also a problem with internal communication," Abidal told the Spanish newspaper. Sport.

Quique Setien was appointed new coach of Barcelona in January

"The relationship between the coach and the costumes was always good, but there are things that I can feel as a former player. I told the club what I thought and we had to make a decision."

Messi responded to comments on social networks by telling senior club officials to take responsibility for their own actions and warned them not to contaminate the entire team with criticism that can be directed at certain people.

"Honestly, I don't like doing this kind of thing, but I think everyone should be responsible for their work and take responsibility for their decisions," Messi said in Instagram.

"Players for what happens in the field, we are also the first to recognize when we don't play well."

Messi and Abidal are former teammates, both began the victorious final of the Barcelona Champions League at Wembley in 2011

"Those responsible for sports management must also face their responsibilities and, above all, take charge of their own decisions.

"Finally, I think that when you talk about players, you should give names because otherwise you are polluting everyone's name and feeding rumors that spread and are not true."