Azealia Banks collapses, asks for help after a racist neighbor threatens her with a gun

According to the rapper of & # 39; Anna Wintour & # 39; on Instagram Stories, this is not the first time one of her neighbors & # 39; pointed a gun at me and threatens to shoot me & # 39 ;.

Azealia Banks He fears for his life. The Harlem rapper posted on Instagram Stories a series of videos in which she begged her supporters to help her after one of her neighbors threatened her with a gun.

According to her, her neighbor arrived at her door at 6:30 a.m. and pointed a gun at him for his loud music. He also said that this is not the first time his neighbor threatens his life. "This is the second time my neighbor pointed a gun at me and is threatening to shoot me," he said. "He plays the same racist role, and because of the way he pulls the gun, he knows he can shoot me and kill me."

She added: "He's like this racist … because I keep playing music. He just thinks I'm a random bitch." Praying to his followers to come and help her, he shared his address on the site and said: "I'm not even kidding. Please come to my house. If you are one block away or down the street, just come to my house." then I can call the police. "

As for the reason he could only call the police once his followers were with her, it was because he feared that the police could take the neighbor's side over his, since she lives in a mostly white neighborhood. "If I call the police, I don't know what the cops will do. I don't know what the whites will do," said Azealia. "I'm like the only black girl on this damn street."

Fortunately for her, fans soon rushed to their aid. And even though she was "a little traumatized" for the entire incident, she said it would be fine. "I'm leaving here tomorrow, but I felt it was important to make my whereabouts public in case this madman decided something strange," Azealia then updated on Instagram Stories. "That was a lesson in adulthood because I never want to be so afraid again."