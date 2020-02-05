Home Entertainment Ari Lennox retells the hot sex night with Mystery Celeb: & #...

Ari Lennox retells the hot sex night with Mystery Celeb: & # 39; That shit spoke my life! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Ari Lennox feels she has a lot to be thankful for, as she recounted a night of hot sex with a mysterious celebrity to her fans through her Instagram Live.

"… I was almost willing to let him talk to me crazy because that shit was out of this world," said the Dreamville singer during the live session. "Like, & # 39; yes, dad. Yes. OK & # 39;. Like, I was literally willing to ruin my career."

She wouldn't spill tea on who the celebrity was, but says that a Google search wouldn't have bode well for this celebrity since she's known for having a bad representative!

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©