Anti-fascist refugees from Spain remembered | Spain news

Madrid Spain – When, at age 13 in 1939, Lina Arconada became one of half a million Spanish Civil War refugees fleeing the troops of the victorious General Franco, she had no idea that it would be more than four decades before she could return from France To your country of origin.

"It was traumatic … we were exhausted, my clothes were rags, I went to the cemetery of a town and hid there for three days," recalls Arconada, in one of the 23 interviews that are part of a great new exhibition in Madrid. titled: 1939, the Spanish Republican exile.

With her sick mother and eight months pregnant, her father behind barbed wire in a French internment camp and a five-year-old sister to care for, "I had to learn to be my two parents at the same time," she says. .

One thing was clear: when his mother faced two death sentences separately from the Spanish courts for his political activities as an anarchist, a return was out of the question.

"Some cities on the left gave us a warm welcome, but in many cases we are in a terrible situation," says Antonio Cascarosa, who crossed into France at age 10.

"My father and my brother were admitted to a camp on a French beach in the cold cold of February. The camp had no shelter, nothing. The only way they could try to keep warm was to bury themselves in the sand."

Dolores Delgado, former justice minister of Spain, presented in France what is the largest exhibition to date, exploring the legacy of what the Spaniards still call "La Retirada,quot;.

"The exiles were first persecuted, then ridiculed and … Franco's regime tried to erase every trace of (his) existence," he said.

Francisco Franco ruled Spain in a fascist dictatorship from the end of the civil war in 1939 until 1975.

"Eighty years later, democracy (in Spain) is now in a position to settle the moral debt with the victims of Franco … reaching an agreement with the past is vital for a better future, even if that past has been atrocious,quot; , added Delgado.

The hundreds of documents, photos, drawings, books, films and sound recordings on display illustrate how each part of the refugees' exile merged with the following. The first exhibition covers the border crossing, the next one focuses on the experiences of refugees in concentration and detention camps in France and Germany, the third in the diaspora of exiles worldwide.

After fleeing a terrible three-year conflict, refugees from Spain were frequently intertwined in an even longer one, on a world scale: World War II. "After the Retreat, my father fought against the Nazis, and when he was captured, Franco agreed with the Germans to send any Spanish prisoner of war to the Mauthausen concentration camp," says Maggie Perlado, in another exhibition.

Many children were displaced as a result of the Spanish civil war; often his parents had been anti-fascist fighters, activists or supporters (Philippe Gaussot / Center of the Arco Foundation)

During his five years in the countryside, in which two-thirds of the Spanish prisoners died, Perlado's father formed a resistance network with the famous Catalan photographer Francesc Boix. They were combined to steal photos taken of SS officers that were later used for subsequent identification by Boix in the Nuremberg trials.

"When Boix stole a negative, the same afternoon he passed it to my father (a carpenter), who hid it," risking his life, "inside the legs or frames of the cabinets he had been ordered to do," recalls Pearl .



The exhibition places a strong emphasis on how the Retreat affected so many common Spaniards, such as Perlado's father, "because the story that has been told mainly so far is that of the great names, painters and writers, more than the others who had take that road into exile as well, "Dr. Idoia Murga Castro, one of the two leading scientific advisors to the exhibition, told Al Jazeera.

"Given all the stories of migration and exile that are happening now, it is a very timely narration, partly because of the importance that any human life can have, and partly so that we can appreciate that it was not so long ago that the Spaniards were in the same situation ".

Covering the first four decades of the Retreat, although half of the exiles never returned, the combined exhibits also show the plans of the internment camps in France, models of ships such as the Sinaia that transported 1,500 Republicans to Latin America, as well as BBC radio. Transmissions of the exiled Spanish novelist Arturo Barea in the 1950s, and even the telegram of Manuel Azaña, president of the defeated Republic, confirming his resignation.

The portrait of Pablo Picasso by Mercedes Sánchez Cruz-López had never before been on public display (Private collection /Fundación Arco Center)

While fans of legendary war photographer Robert Capa will appreciate his coverage of the exiles during his early days in France, along with dozens of unpublished photos of French photographer Philippe Gaussot, taken at the border in 1939, art fans will be attracted by the portrait of Picasso de Mercedes Sánchez Cruz-López, daughter of an exiled government official, and never before on public display.

Special mention should also be made of the photos of the return of Picasso's Guernica painting, one of the best-known "exiles,quot;, to Spanish soil from New York in 1981.



Large numbers of Republican refugees ended up in Latin America; others fought against the Nazis in the free French armies, while, as Dr. Murga Castro pointed out, Encarnación López la Argentinita became one of the best-known dancers in North America in the 1940s.

Others went much further: Toledo-born artist Alberto Sánchez ended up acting as an advisor in the Soviet Union for the 1957 film by Gregori Kozintsev of Don Quijote, filmed, in an attempt to reflect the plateaus of the center of Castilla, in the plains From Russia. Crimea However, many sank in decades of relative darkness, such as Mauthausen photographer Boix, who died in 1951, at age 31, of tuberculosis, probably contracted in the field.

However, while the total tragedy of the Retreat is impossible to ignore in the exhibition, it is also clear that the Spanish exiles also contributed to a vast cultural and social enrichment of the countries where they settled.



"There are cases that I personally find very moving, such as the Paloma Azul dance company in Mexico, which thanks to the support of an American dancer, Anna Sokolov, tried to give a space to all refugees to meet, remember Spain and to show to the Mexicans their situation, "says Murga Castro.

"They put on a ballet, Don Lindo de Almería," written by a Spanish refugee, Rodolfo Halffter, and which was to be shown in Spain before his exile in 1939, "and the support and solidarity of the Mexican public gave them a second life; a new hope that fascism can be conquered. "

"We all know how that story ended," said Murga Castro, with Franco in power for 40 years.

"But in theater groups like that, the urge to collaborate and overcome fascism was definitely there."

And 80 years later, the Spanish Republican Exile exhibition of 1939 pays tribute to them.

