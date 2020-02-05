Anthony Davis says that LeBron James in full flow is "always fun to watch,quot; | NBA News

Anthony Davis said "it's always fun to see,quot; his teammate LeBron James in full swing after the Los Angeles Lakers leader threw a three-point barrier to seal his team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

James scored 19 of his 36 points in the last quarter while hitting five triples in an incredible three-minute span.

He absorbed the contact and fell to the court while his fifth triple fell through the net. The entire list of the Lakers left the bank and crossed the field, happily picking up their leader while a crowd full of people roared.

"When the boy gets hot like this, it's always fun to see him," Davis said, laughing at the Lakers' group celebration after the last three. "It wasn't the plan. We all ran over there and jumped on it."

"That's what it's about," James said. "Our team, every time someone is succeeding in the game, we encourage it as if it were ours. So having that camaraderie, having that brotherhood, even though they are hitting you, is a great feeling."















1:52



LeBron James launched a three-point bombing in the fourth quarter on the way to 36 points in the Lakers' 129-102 victory against the Spurs



James added nine assists and seven rebounds, while Davis and Kyle Kuzma each had 18 points when the Lakers beat San Antonio for the third time, sweeping the season series.

After the Spurs reduced the Lakers' big advantage at the end of the third quarter, James and Kuzma left the game with a combined total of three triples in three and a half minutes to start the fourth.

James's shots seemed to increase in difficulty with each possession, but he buried them all.

When asked what the Spurs could have done when James started shooting, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich replied: "Be sure to take good pictures."

















1:38



The highlights of the San Antonio Spurs visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in week 16 of the NBA season



DeMar DeRozan had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his hometown for the Spurs. Bryn Forbes added 13 points, but one night after the Spurs had a late lead in a three-point loss to the Clippers, they returned to the Staples Center and fell to 0-2 at the start of the eight-game San Antonio trip while the Rodeo occupies its home AT,amp;T Center arena.

"As a competitor, it's what you want to play against," DeRozan said about LA consecutively. "I don't see it as if it were difficult. It's part of the job, part of the game, and as a competitor, you want to compete against the best. Then you worry about the price."

The Lakers returned to a normal appearance at the Staples Center in their first home game since their emotionally charged return last Friday for their first game after the death of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant's two retired jerseys still remain isolated in a spotlight on the wall above the court, and the Lakers crowd broke into a spontaneous song of "Kobe! Kobe!" in the third quarter. The song returned in the last seconds of the game.

Before the game, Popovich gave a moving answer to a question about Bryant's place in the game.

The coach of the US Olympic team said that Bryant was "special to all of us in different ways. He was like a superhero who was actually human. There is no superhero that is really human, but we think of him as one of those kinds of person.

"When someone is sick for a long time and you expect it, you face that. But when someone is taken like him and his daughter and all other people, that is a tragedy and more painful in some ways."

The Lakers center, Dwight Howard, revealed that Bryant had agreed to help him in the All-Star Slam Dunk contest later this month in Chicago. Howard had recently made known that he wanted to dump with Bryant involved.

"I didn't have the opportunity to tell him how grateful he was for our time together, how grateful he was," Howard said of Bryant, his teammate with the Lakers in the tumultuous 2012-13 season. "I took it very hard. It still doesn't seem real.

