Alarm on UK government plan to amend early release of prison rule | Europe

%MINIFYHTMLd5e09dbd3b57e88ad29b063cd3da436b11% %MINIFYHTMLd5e09dbd3b57e88ad29b063cd3da436b12%

London, United Kingdom – After two recent attacks in London carried out by convicts who had left prison early, the government promised to end the early release of the prison by "terrorist,quot; criminals.

Currently, an inmate serving a certain sentence is usually automatically released at half of his sentence. If their sentence exceeds one year, they would be released on probation.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd5e09dbd3b57e88ad29b063cd3da436b13% %MINIFYHTMLd5e09dbd3b57e88ad29b063cd3da436b14%

But emergency legislation, which the government hopes to introduce in days, would mean that "terrorist,quot; criminals would not be considered for early release before serving at least two-thirds of a sentence. They would then be evaluated by the Parole Board and, if it is considered that they still pose a threat to society, they would remain in prison.

%MINIFYHTMLd5e09dbd3b57e88ad29b063cd3da436b15% %MINIFYHTMLd5e09dbd3b57e88ad29b063cd3da436b16%

On Sunday, Sudesh Amman, 20, who had been serving a three-year sentence for possession and distribution of terrorist material, he carried out a stabbing attack in Streatham, in south London, while wearing a fake suicide vest.

He had been released from prison a week before and was under 24-hour police surveillance.

The attack caused police to kill Amman after he injured three people.

In November, Usman Khan, 28, killed two people in a stabbing attack on the London Bridge, which also wore a fake suicide vest and was also shot dead by police. He had been released at the beginning of the year and served half of his sentence for a failed bomb plot.

ISIL claimed responsibility for both attacks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday, a day after the violence in Streatham: "The idea of ​​automatic early release for people who obviously continue to pose a threat to the public has reached the end of its useful life." .

Those who are already incarcerated may see their sentences change retrospectively to deny them early release, said Johnson, a measure that would likely be questioned by legal experts.

The same day, secretary of justice Robert Buckland told parliament: "Athe automatic release halfway is simply not correct in all cases. "

He promised Longer and harsher sentences for "serious terrorist criminals,quot; while keeping the "worst,quot; locked up for a mandatory minimum period of 14 years. Prisons would be reviewed according to the plan and probation would imply stricter monitoring, including lie detection tests.

The government would also double the number of probation officers against terrorism.

But rights groups and experts have condemned the plan as an ineffective solution that does little to protect the public and runs the risk of damaging civil liberties.

Clare Collier, Liberty's director of defense, said: "The government's response to the recent terrorist attacks is a cause of growing concern for our civil liberties. Since the instinctive lie detector proposal last month, the threat of changing prayers of people retrospectively, what runs the risk of breaking the law, continuing to introduce measures without review or evidence is dangerous and will create more problems than it solves.

"It is clear that the UK's anti-terrorism system is in chaos and desperately needs proper scrutiny and review."

There are currently about 200 convicts of "terror,quot; in UK prisons that could be affected by the changes.

Other critics said extending prison time would have a limited effect on "de-radicalizing,quot; convicts and public safety.

Benjamin Ward, director of the United Kingdom on Human Rights Watch, told Al Jazeera: "Whether someone meets the full length of their sentence or a part, at some point they will be released. The key to this is de-radicalization, observe what happens in prisons."

Prime Minister Johnson himself acknowledged that the UK's de-radicalization system had problems, and told reporters on Monday that "success stories are very few," while specifically referring to "people who succumb to Islam." .

Experts warned that the new rules could create a two-level discriminatory prison system in which Muslims are treated differently.

"The cessation of automatic release for a group of criminals in the light of a small number of cases in which such criminals have recidivized creates an unfair and partial system for both criminals and victims." Mandeep Dhami, a professor at Middlesex University in London, who worked in two British prisons and studied mediation in prisons, told Al Jazeera.

Describing the The UK government's response to addressing "extremism,quot; as "unfortunately inadequate, "he added:"There are other groups of criminals who also reoffend after automatic release and their victims should ask why the government does not want to protect them from violent crimes.

"Similarly, creating a system that seems to favor some criminals will only serve to alienate even more people who feel deprived of their rights and who may be attracted to extremist ideologies that point to systemic social prejudices."

In addition to Johnson, Michael Gove, chief cabinet minister, said in an interview with Sky News on Tuesday: "There is a big difference between people who are Islamist extremist terrorists and those convicted of other crimes. "

Regarding the attempt to apply new rules retrospectively, Chris Allen, associate professor at the Center for Hate Studies at the University of Leicester, told Al Jazeera: "Undermining the rule of law has the very real potential to feed extremist narratives that suggest that Britain – and & # 39; the West & # 39; in more general terms – is against Muslims and the religion of Islam.

"While the introduction of emergency measures that seek to retrospectively rewrite the terms and conditions of existing convictions is worrisome, even more is the potential for the construction of a two-level criminal justice system where terror-related convictions are demarcated and they are treated disproportionately compared to other similar crimes. "