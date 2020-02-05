After the & # 39; Iowa caucus disaster & # 39 ;, should the US state. UU. Follow first? The | USA news

Ames, Iowa – After a lively afternoon of lobbying on Monday, US Democratic presidential candidates left Iowa without knowing who had won.

After the leadership of the Iowa party announced that the results were delayed due to "quality control," the candidates gave speeches to their followers and closed the night. On Tuesday, with more information about a poorly planned and executed collection system, and even without final results, calls have intensified across the country to rethink the state of Iowa as the first in the nation.

Twitter was full of journalists and spectators, some asking for reforms. Others clarified the complicated system that implies that people have to consider choosing a second choice candidate if their first does not get enough votes in a first round.

"BREAKING: The Iowa caucus," tweeted Washington Post journalist Matt Viser.

Among others who shared their dissatisfaction when the news arrived and announcements of delayed results, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julian Castro, tweeted: "This is a total disaster. Respect for the people of Iowa, they have been great, but it has become very clear that our democracy has been poorly served by a broken system. "

The former Democratic candidate withdrew earlier this year. Only a few months earlier, he criticized the Democratic party for continuing "starting our nomination contest in two states, which, despite taking their role seriously, have almost no people of color." Since then, Castro has supported Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Castro has not been alone in his criticism of Iowa. For years, Iowa has been criticized for going first, despite having a population that does not reflect the great diversity of the country.

Des Moines precinct captain Carl Voss shows the application of Iowa Democratic Party caucus reports on his phone outside the headquarters of the Iowa Democratic Party in Des Moines, Iowa (Nati Harnik / AP Photo)

While many Iowa residents have defended the right for the state to continue first, others have already been questioning the system, particularly whether to keep it as a committee. Under national leadership pressure, Iowa groups, which require people to be present to cast their preferences, expanded to include satellite locations in some other places in the country and three in other countries. In at least one enclosure, caucus attendees successfully requested to meet early, as they had to work at night.

"Would you like to hear something controversial? I've been doing this all my life. I'd like to see each other without a caucus," said Charlotte Weisenhorn of West Des Moines, above the roar of caucus attendants entering the room and chatting for the last time. . night. "Do you want everyone to have a voice? This is not the way to do it. If you have young children at home, you are not here. If the weather is bad, you are not here, if you work at night, you are not here. If you do not have three hours , you're not here. I know why we do it. But that's not what we want. "

Following Castro's comments last fall, the columnist for The Gazette, based in Cedar Rapids, Lyz Lenz, wrote that she, and the newspaper she worked for, benefited from Iowa's first status in the nation, but that : "Letting Iowa keep its first,quot; in the nation is inconceivable and undemocratic. "

Dianne Bystrom, director emeritus of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center at Iowa State University, has watched caucus for years but never participated. Due to the very public nature of the event, the neighbors of any person, the clients, certainly the media, can see which party and which candidate that person selected.

For Bystrom, she did not want that knowledge to color people's perceptions of her research and opinions about Iowa politics.

"Based on the research, I am really in favor of a primary system over a caucus system. I think it is more democratic. You can vote early," Bystrom said.

A precinct worker documents the process with her phone while Iowa Caucus precinct workers count the paper ballots after a Democratic presidential meeting at the West Des Moines Christian Church in West Des Moines, Iowa (Jim Bourg / Reuters)

She said that although there is much frustration, even from herself, that the final results have not yet been published, Bystrom said "the media hastened to criticize the process." Bystrom expects the final number, when published, to be more accurate than in the past. For the first time, paper ballots were used, not just a sample of hands in each enclosure. She pointed out many inaccuracies in the 2012 Republican assemblies, which then reversed their initial outcome and decision and gave victory to former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum over the eventual Republican candidate Mitt Romney.

Since then, Iowa has hosted two more rounds of caucuses first in the nation.

As to whether Iowa could see its position removed once the dust settles, Bystrom said it's too early to know. While Iowa does not always choose the eventual winner at the Democratic or Republican conventions, the state generally serves as a good indication that one of the best performing candidates on the committees will win.

"Every four years people say on the panels that & # 39; this could be the last year & # 39;" Bystrom said. "If one of the (best performing candidates) takes the Democratic nominations and essentially wins the presidency, there will not be many reasons to change that process."

As to which state would replace Iowa if the state lost its incumbent position, it is in debate.

New Hampshire, whose population is around 94 percent according to the 2010 census, will continue to Iowa next week. But unlike the Midwestern state, New Hampshire will organize a primary, run by state election officials, not a committee run by the Democratic Party, a key difference that many noted after Monday's chaos. But New Hampshire is also criticized for not being representative of the country.