African students caught in the Wuhan coronavirus coup ask for help | China news

%MINIFYHTML4507b38a1305e1993246bb2f27112a0c11% %MINIFYHTML4507b38a1305e1993246bb2f27112a0c12%

Getting out of bed is difficult for Thomas Kanzira.

"You wake up every morning and realize you're stuck," he says. "You keep controlling your temperature, you can't help wondering if you're infected but you just haven't started showing symptoms."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML4507b38a1305e1993246bb2f27112a0c13% %MINIFYHTML4507b38a1305e1993246bb2f27112a0c14%

Kanzira, a 25-year-old Ugandan medical student, is among the thousands of African students living in Wuhan, the central Chinese city of 11 million people who are currently locked up due to a rapid coronavirus. The disease, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan at the end of last year, has so far killed almost 500 people and infected tens of thousands more, with cases reported in at least 24 countries around the world.

%MINIFYHTML4507b38a1305e1993246bb2f27112a0c15% %MINIFYHTML4507b38a1305e1993246bb2f27112a0c16%

Kanzira first received news of the virus in mid-January when messages began to circulate in the media that warn people to avoid crowded spaces. But the real concern came a few days later when the universities announced that they would close as the number of cases and deaths increased.

For Kanzira, life in quarantine is similar to a horror movie.

"The streets are empty; it's like a scene from one of those Hollywood apocalypse movies," he says by phone.

Kanzira has sometimes ventured to buy the necessary supplies, another exhausting experience in itself. "When I go out I double with masks and gloves," he says. "The moment I get home, I spray my hands with chlorine, wash myself with antibacterial soap and then clean all the knobs on the doors I have touched."

What has made the whole situation more distressing is what he feels as inaction by the authorities of his country, in contrast to the governments around the world that moved quickly to get their citizens out.

"We first heard that the Americans were evacuating their citizens, then other countries did the same: they observe how they evacuate their colleagues and feel helpless and abandoned."

Kanzira, a student from Jianghan University, says he and his friends contacted several Ugandan government officials, but were told to follow the guidelines provided by the Chinese government.

"They basically left us on our own devices, they could take us home and put us in quarantine for 14 days there," he says, referring to the maximum incubation period of the virus. "The closure will be here until the virus is contained, that could take months. Schools and offices will remain closed, what will become of us?"

This is a question asked by many other young people from African countries who have been studying in China in recent years. The country has become the second most popular destination for African students attending university abroad, and Beijing offers a series of scholarships amid deepening relations with many countries on the continent.

Earlier this week, Yangtze University announced that a Cameroonian student had been infected with the virus, making the 21-year-old boy the first African to be diagnosed with the disease.

Until now, Morocco and Egypt have moved to evacuate their citizens, while Algeria also rented a plane to take their people home, as well as citizens of Libya, Mauritania and Tunisia. This week, Kenya also announced that it would evacuate the 85 Kenyans trapped in Wuhan, but only when authorities lift the closure.

According to local media reports, the authorities of other African countries, including the governments of Zimbabwe, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia, are among those who have expressed confidence in the ability of the Chinese government to keep its citizens safe, suggesting that evacuation is not at stake. cards Instead, they have urged people to stay indoors and follow the instructions given by the Chinese authorities.

"The government says they can't evacuate, this has left us very frustrated," says Rahab Elhadi Hkreldour Adam, a Sudanese citizen and student at Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

"The situation is getting harder every day."

While fears about physical well-being may be in the minds of those locked up, there is also the psychological cost.

"I feel that the walls are collapsing around me; there are times when I think I'm going crazy," says Lucy, a student from Kenya who only gave her first name, adding that her mental health is deteriorating in the middle of greater anxiety. "What happens when my antidepressants run out? How can the Kenyan government expect us to survive like this?"

Vimbai Murombo, a student from Zimbabwe at Yunnan University of Technology and Business, is equally frustrated with the government of her country. The 20-year-old girl went to Wuhan from Yunnan province in southwest China to visit her cousin during the Lunar New Year holidays. Days before his return, he received a notification from the airline informing him that all flights had been canceled.

"It would really help if the Zimbabwean government could show that they care about us," he says, while expressing his fear of a possible food shortage. "With the completion of transportation services, it is difficult to get food, in addition pharmacies are running out of masks. If the electricity was cut in this apartment there would be no way to get help, it is scary. Mentally, I am not well."

Tisiliyani Salima, a medical student and representative of the Zambia Student Association in Wuhan, is also concerned about the psychological effect.

"I have talked to people who have not seen another person since the closure began, they are completely isolated."

For Salima, the growing death toll, along with the feeling of being abandoned, is hard to bear. "Seeing our partners from other parts of the world be evacuated has left many feeling depressed and consumed by fear," she says.

Like many others, she spends her time talking with her loved ones at home. "They just want us at home; we really hope that the government and the African Union will evacuate the African citizens from here."

Meanwhile, medical experts on the continent seem divided on the issue of evacuation.

Kyeng Mercy Tetuh, a public health expert and epidemiologist from Cameroon, says that African countries should take their citizens to their homes in a way that ensures that "we do not inoculate the virus on the continent," while Tanzania's doctor, Joachim Mabula says that an evacuation should not be carried out until "The problem is solved, to avoid further transmission."

A source associated with the Uganda Ministry of Health says: "The government's decision not to evacuate citizens is because they are aware that they are not prepared for the virus. However, the decision is quite myopic."

Back in Wuhan, Kanzira lets out a resigned sigh on the phone while contemplating the future.

"If I die here, they will simply incinerate me, without family and without a funeral. Let's go home, I'd rather die there."