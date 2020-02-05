Home Entertainment Accuser Harvey Weinstein: "He cried his mother's death by masturbating in front...

Accuser Harvey Weinstein: "He cried his mother's death by masturbating in front of me!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The trial of the disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein is still ongoing, and in court this week, one of his accusers alleges that the movie mogul lamented his mother's death by masturbating in front of her.

She also states that Weinstein forced her to practice oral sex with him.

"I needed to be comforted by his pain, and he wanted to talk to me because he understood the pain," Mann said for Page Six. He also shares that he had lost his father a year earlier.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©