Abbaney and Deja Matts identified as the two victims in the Texas A,amp;M shooting: Abbaney's ex-boyfriend, Jacques Dshawn Smith, has been arrested for the murders

Earlier this week, students at Texas A,amp;M University-Commerce were horrified to learn of a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of two women and resulted in the injury of a two-year-old boy. Well, now the victims of the shooting have been identified as sisters Abbaney Matts and Deja Matts, and Abbaney's ex-boyfriend has been arrested for his murders.

@NBCDFW reports that Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, is currently in custody and is suspected of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Abbaney Matts, 20, and his 19-year-old sister, freshman, Deja Matts, while hurting Abbaney's young son when the trio was inside the Pride Rock residence where Deja lived on campus. According to the Texas A,amp;M University of Commerce police, Smith is expected to be charged with capital murder.

At the time of the shooting, Smith was really free of a $ 15,000 bond related to the assault family violence claim filed by Abbaney, which occurred last week, and he was granted an emergency protection order. According to authorities, Abbaney said Smith physically assaulted her on January 27.th with a pan and a lamp before pulling out a knife. Although she was not hospitalized, Abbaney reported that she suffered injuries to the right side of her head, her eyes and had red marks and abrasions after the assault.

After further investigation, Smith's previous criminal history has also been revealed. It has a list of past arrests, including charges for evading arrest, theft and aggravated theft.

Abbaney reportedly had his son when he took Deja to his bedroom on February 2.North Dakota, but since it was late, everyone spent the night in Deja's room. The next day is when the shooting occurred and now family members wonder how Smith, who was not a Texas A,amp;M student, gained access inside the dormitory.

University police said the eyewitness advice and surveillance video led to Smith's development as a suspect. Search and arrest orders were issued at Smith's house in Rowlett on Luna Road and he was arrested while he was at his house in Rowlett.

The family has established a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral expenses of Abbaney and Deja. We want to send you our thoughts and prayers.

