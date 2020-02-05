6 times Abhishek Bachchan embarrassed the trolls

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently busy filming for the well-known thriller, Bob Biswas, is one of the most ingenious actors we have in the industry. From giving candid interviews without a filter, to closing Internet trolls in the most brazen way, the actor does everything with dignity and class. There is no news about how active Abhishek is on Twitter. While he uses the medium to stay connected with his fans and update them on his upcoming projects, the actor also teaches many trolls on the microblogging site. As the handsome actor turns one more year today, we list six times that the actor embarrassed the trolls with their responses.

%MINIFYHTMLf17a7f83f64e29c5b6914554cc970c3013% %MINIFYHTMLf17a7f83f64e29c5b6914554cc970c3014%

Scroll through,

%MINIFYHTMLf17a7f83f64e29c5b6914554cc970c3015% %MINIFYHTMLf17a7f83f64e29c5b6914554cc970c3016%

one)

two)

3)

4)

5)

6)