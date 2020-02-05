& # 39; Memory pockets & # 39 ;: living with dementia in Nigeria | Nigeria

Ibadan, Nigeria – Before she began to forget things, Elizabeth Mustafa was learning to walk again. The diabetic foot ulcer had gone out of control and his right leg had been amputated.

Leaning on her four-wheeled walker, she tried to maneuver around the house while someone, usually her daughter-in-law Victoria, accompanied her, watched, guided and removed objects from her path.

%MINIFYHTMLd5c530723b4419a4ebc06a3ff9e10d2911% %MINIFYHTMLd5c530723b4419a4ebc06a3ff9e10d2912%

Three years before losing her leg, in 2010, Elizabeth fled religious disturbances in northwestern Nigeria after receiving threats that her house and supermarket were burned down. Seeking security, he moved to Ibadan to live with one of his six children and his family.

He loved telling his four grandchildren stories about life in Ghana, where he was born and lived with his parents until 1969, when the then Prime Minister of Ghana, Kofi Busia, approved the Foreigners Compliance Order, forcing African immigrants, many of them Nigerians, like Elizabeth parents – to leave.

Now 66, Elizabeth still enjoys telling stories about her life in Ghana. The children sit around him in his living room in Alarere, Ibadan, listening carefully and providing anecdotes while remembering the school he attended, the friends he had.

"They (Ghanaians) are good people. They show love," he says in Ashante Twi, before translating it into English.

A smile stretches across Elizabeth's face as she sits on the brown sofa, holding a small radio in her belly.

"She remembers things from a long time ago. Everyone else is memory pockets," Victoria Mustafa explains softly.

& # 39; Where am I? & # 39;

The Mustafas live in a clean and quiet complex. The living room with white walls is dotted with cream-colored curtains that cover the windows and the entrance to the hallway that leads to the rooms.

Victoria says they were sitting here a few years ago, shortly after the amputation, when Elizabeth suddenly asked: "Where am I? What am I doing here? What is this city called?"

Some mornings, Elizabeth held a tube of toothpaste for minutes, looking at it, before finally asking what it was used for. There were times when he couldn't remember the names of his relatives.

"We were thinking, & # 39; What is this? What's going on? & # 39; We didn't understand what was happening," says Victoria, 42, who wears a purple shirt, the official color of the awareness movement about Alzheimer's

Victoria, who is from Kaduna, met her future mother-in-law in 2004, two years before she married her son and moved to Ibadan.

"She was active and loved to tell stories," he recalls.

The change seemed sudden. Initially, the family assumed that he was looking for ways to cope with the loss of his leg. Then they got irritated with her.

"We thought it was just being difficult," says Victoria.

It was when he began to wake up in the middle of the night, struggling to reach his walker, demanding that the door be opened to open his grocery store, when they realized that something was wrong.

Elizabeth with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren (Ayobami Ogungbe / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; A pathology of the brain & # 39;

Victoria and her husband took Elizabeth to University College Hospital, Ibadan (UCH), where they were referred to a psychiatrist.

The psychiatrist treated her for depression. But, says Victoria, "after a long time, it was still not right."

She was taken back to the hospital in 2016 and, three years after she began to show signs of confusion, Elizabeth was diagnosed with dementia.

"I had never heard of dementia," says Victoria.

Dr. Temitope Farombi, a geriatric neurologist consultant at the UCH Chief Tony Anenih Geriatric Center, explains that family members often assume that the first signs of dementia (confusion, irritability, difficulty performing family tasks and memory loss) are only signs normal aging.

But, says Farombi, "aging is a physiological process, while dementia is a pathology of the brain. It occurs in the form of memory loss and behavioral abnormalities."

The doctor sits at her desk in her office and explains that problems that affect older people are rarely reported.

"Early diagnosis helps to stop other associated risk factors that could accelerate the progression of dementia," Farombi explains, adding that "meditation can help improve cognition."

Farombi began working with patients with dementia in 2015. She says she looks for signs, such as the inability to remember the name of an object (for example, asking for something used to eat, but not remembering the word & # 39; spoon & # 39;), go to the mall with a shopping list and return with nothing, or drive to an event but return in a taxi.

Other symptoms include difficulty processing instructions, confusion about time or place, suspecting people around them and depression, he explains. People in the late stages of dementia may experience intestinal and bladder incontinence and an inability to communicate. "And in the end, you see them bedridden, very dependent on people," says Farombi.

The doctor explains that a healthy lifestyle and diet can help reduce susceptibility to dementia, but "no medication can reverse it."

The challenge of geriatric care.

Family love and support and early medical intervention can help improve the living standards of people with dementia, he says Olayinka Ajomale, geriatric social worker consultant and executive director of the Center on Aging, Development and Rights of the Elderly in Ibadan. But, says Ajomale, geriatric care is at an early stage in Nigeria.

UCH is the only hospital in Nigeria with a complete geriatric care center.

Each year, experts in different aspects of gerontology are invited to conduct training sessions for doctors from all over the country at the UCH geriatric care center. "All tertiary institutions should have centers like this, not just units," says Ajomale.

It can be frustrating, repeat the same thing over and over again and the person does not remember. Take a toll. Victory

In September last year, the federal government announced a plan to establish six regional geriatric centers in tertiary hospitals.

Worldwide, the number of people living with dementia is currently estimated at 50 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that by 2050, 80 percent of people 60 and older will reside in low and middle income countries where access to geriatric care and support is limited, as adequate facilities and trained staff.

There is a shortage of data on dementia in Nigeria, but the data that exists suggests that the number of cases has grown dramatically.

"It is increasing (dementia) but there is no growing experience," Farombi reflects.

Caregivers

It is not only those who suffer from dementia who carry the burden of disease. The stress you exert on caregivers is also a concern.

"It can be frustrating, repeat the same thing over and over again and the person does not remember," says Victoria. "It makes a dent."

As Elizabeth's primary caregiver, Victoria is responsible for her well-being, including checking her blood sugar level at least twice a week, ensuring that the doors of the house are open to facilitate movement and that there are no objects around with Those who can hurt themselves.

Every morning, after the family says their prayers in the living room, Elizabeth goes to the bathroom. There is a slab on which he sits and then gently maneuver in the bathroom. Victoria tells Elizabeth to raise her arms and wash them, and she does. She tells him to wash her legs, and she does. She helps pour water on her body. Sometimes they sing, sometimes they laugh at an old memory. When she finishes, Elizabeth is helped out of the bathtub, passes her walker and slowly goes to the room to get dressed.

"It limits the type of work I can do," says Victoria. "I can't leave her alone. I have to go home to make sure she has lunch."

For added flexibility, Victoria works selling sheets in her trunk, often delivering them to her customers in their homes or offices.

He is also a member of the Association of Dementia Caregivers in Ibadan. There are about 30 members, although only 15 usually attend their monthly meetings. The vast majority are women. The group shares its challenges and offers advice on how to better care for loved ones.

Sometimes, says Victoria, a new person comes and talks about how they began to pray and fast when their relative began to show signs of dementia, believing there was a spiritual cause for change. When they discover that there are others going through the same, they shed tears of relief, Victoria explains. "There is a sense of belonging," he adds solemnly.

"We just don't treat patients, we also treat caregivers," explains Farombi, who usually attends meetings. "The meetings ease their burden. It also gives them a sense of responsibility. They go out and talk to people about dementia."

& # 39; Until the battery runs out & # 39;

Before dementia, Elizabeth enjoyed attending social events, spending time with her children in different parts of the country and playing a leading role in her church. But the disease has changed all that.

Radio has become one of its habitual companions and its window to the world. "Sometimes he listens until the battery runs out," Victoria explains.

Elizabeth Mustafa holds her radio (Ayobami Ogungbe / Al Jazeera)

Elizabeth picks up the radio that has been sitting on her lap. "Why isn't it on?" she asks, rummaging with the buttons.

"He's dead, mom," Victoria replies. "There is no light to charge it now."

The youngest of Elizabeth's grandchildren, a four-year-old boy with an almost permanent smile, goes to her grandmother's side and begins to tickle her.

Then he begins to sing the timesheet, and she joins. When the child's knowledge has run out, Elizabeth continues.

"That's what they do," Victoria laughs. "The children talk to her, play with her."

The oldest, who is 12 years old, admits that it can be frustrating when grandma wakes up in the middle of the night and starts hitting the bed frame.

In this admission, everyone laughs, including Elizabeth.

Elder Abuse

Caring for the elderly involves more than medical care, and abuse of the elderly is a very real spectrum that looms over patients and those who care for them.

Ajomale speaks passionately about the subject, which "is not just hitting, but pushing, pushing and pulling hard," he says, with wide eyes as he recalls the cases he has encountered during more than 20 years of social work.

"Some caregivers, children and grandchildren do this … there is usually an element of trust between the abuser and the older person."

The abuse can be verbal, psychological, physical and sexual, he explains, although he says The most common form is physical.

"Most of them (elderly people with dementia) repeat stories and people tend to shut them up. That is emotional abuse," he says.

There have even been cases of people with HIV who rape older women, believing this would clean their blood, he says.

Removing older people from an environment to which they are accustomed and where they have friends, to live with relatives in other places, can also be harmful. Often, they will be left alone for long periods of time, with only television as a company, he says. "That is psychological abuse. How do you want them to manage? At the end of the day, they fall into depression."

A photograph of Elizabeth with one of her grandchildren (Ayobami Ogungbe / Al Jazeera)

Ajomale is also concerned about abuse in hospitals and says that some health professionals believe it is a waste to spend their limited resources on caring for those who will soon die anyway.

Nigeria does not have a functional national policy that governs discrimination based on age or the well-being of the elderly. A policy was proposed in March 2003, but has been maintained as a draft since then.

"What made him fail is that he put too much emphasis on health," Ajomale explains. "Meanwhile, older people face other challenges. A policy should encompass."

There was another effort in 2007 that also failed. Ajomale was one of those who drafted the bill.

"But there is another in the pipeline," he says, adding that several ministries were involved in its drafting. "The second reading has passed. We have been told to adjust it so that it can be implemented in all regions of the country."

Shame, love and medication

A culture of shame remains around dementia in Nigeria. One of the many misconceptions is that people who live with dementia are witches.

"We have seen cases in which the old women were openly beaten or stoned," says Farombi, "they are pressured to say they are witches."

Deeply concerned about this, the Dementia non-Witchcraft Campaign began, a series of conferences aimed at different groups in Ibadan.

For a year after Elizabeth's diagnosis, she visited the hospital every two weeks to follow up. There has been an improvement since it was first diagnosed and now it only has to go every few months.

You can remember what toothpaste is used for now and no longer wake up at night to go to the grocery store that used to take decades ago. She can also communicate her feelings.

"If he is hungry, he will say so," says Victoria, adding: "Drugs have really helped."

Elizabeth's favorite food is amala. "Amala and fish," adds one of the boys. "Amala pokipoki," says Elizabeth, and everyone laughs.

"(Our) communication changed, the aggression was eliminated, we showed him more love," says Victoria. "It's still a task, but emotional pressure is no longer the way it used to be."

Elizabeth watches the radio in her lap for a moment. Then he takes it to his ear. "Why isn't it working?"

"Because he's dead," Victoria reminds him. "There is no light to charge it now."

"I'm hungry," announces Elizabeth. Within minutes, Victoria places a plate of amala and ewedu in front of her. "The most important things," Victoria concludes, "are medicines and love."