2020 amfAR New York City Gala: see every look as the stars arrive

New York Fashion Week is back!

Each year, the amfAR Gala New York starts a series of fashion week events packed with stars in the Big Apple. On Wednesday night, celebrities gathered on Cipriani Wall Street for the annual benefits gala, which highlights those who have been making an important contribution to the fight against HIV / AIDS. This year's event is ready to honor Magnet, Marc Glimcher Y Matthew Lopez, with musical performances of Charlie Puth Y Sofi Tukker.

Event chairs for the 2020 gala include supermodel Lily AldridgeOscar winner Adrien BrodyBravo & # 39; s Andy CohenDJ Diploas well as supermodel Heidi klum, Attitude star Billy porterand designer Michael Kors.

Now that some of the best models and stars like it Coco Rocha Y Elsa Hosk We have all come to the red carpet for the event, we show you all the fashionable moments of the special list of the special night.