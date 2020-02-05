2 Chainz, Offset and YG sued for stealing 2018 Single, & # 39; Proud & # 39;

Rappers 2 Chainz, Offset and YG are being sued for their 2018 song, "Proud," after a rapper accused them of stealing his 2015 song, which actually shares the same title.

Solomon Clanton, who follows the nickname of rap Slugga, said the three stars removed elements of his work, including lyrics, theme and hook, according to TMZ.

Slugga pointed out several similarities between the tracks, the similarities between the two tracks, including the fact that each track starts with an introduction of monologue and has the hook: "I'm just trying to make my mom proud." It also signals a call and answer interaction, and two beats per measure for the same 2/4 measure, depending on the medium.

The song is taken from their EP album The Play Don & # 39; t Care Who Makes It, which was released in February 2018.

Slugga is asking the judge for the benefits of the Def Jam song, as well as an order from a judge that prohibits "Chainful,quot; from 2 Chainz from turning on the radio.