10 people in a quarantined ship in Japan confirmed with coronavirus | News

Ten people on a cruise ship docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama have tested positive for coronavirus, Tokyo authorities announced on Wednesday, a figure that could increase as more results reach 3,700 passengers and the crew.

The 10 infected people will be transported to a medical center, said Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato, while the remaining 3,700 people will remain in quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess for 14 days.

"I want to take good care of the health of the passengers and the crew and do everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus," Kato told a news conference.

Everyone aboard the ship had received an initial health exam, said Kato, a process that identified 273 people for testing. Of that smaller group, so far 31 results had been received, revealing the 10 confirmed cases.

Kato said authorities will continue to monitor the remaining passengers and crew to detect the possible development of symptoms, suggesting that more test samples could be taken.

None of the 10 infected people, three of whom are Japanese citizens, had severe symptoms, the public network NHK reported.

Health checks began Monday night after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who sailed on the ship last month tested positive for the coronavirus.

The photographs and videos posted on Twitter by a passenger with the handle @daxa_tw showed masked health workers dressed in blue plastic gowns walking through empty corridors and views of deserted lounges and a sterile deck.

Carnival Japan, the local unit of the British-American cruise operator, said Tuesday that the change of the ship had been delayed about 24 hours. He was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is anchored in Yokohama port on Wednesday (Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters)

The company said Tuesday that cruises scheduled to depart from Yokohama and the western Japanese port of Kobe this week would be canceled due to delays related to coronavirus controls.

The new cases raise the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in Japan.

Meanwhile, a cruise ship that was denied entry into Taiwan docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday, and all passengers and crew underwent health checks.

The outbreak, which originated in the Chinese province of Hubei, killed 490 people and infected more than 24,000 until Wednesday, February 5.