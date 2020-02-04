Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Hong Kong records death from coronavirus

A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong became the second person to die for the new coronavirus outside of mainland China. He had traveled last month to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and had an underlying health condition: diabetes. Here are the latest updates.

The virus has spread to about two dozen countries and territories and has made more than 20,000 sick in Asia. At least 427 people have died, including a man in the Philippines over the weekend.

%MINIFYHTML33c34048deba6f5b1a8a21c8869cf5c313% %MINIFYHTML33c34048deba6f5b1a8a21c8869cf5c314%

Other developments: Hong Kong has closed many, but not all, crossings with the continent. Macao, the gaming center that is also a semi-autonomous region of China, said it would close its casinos for two weeks, and Japan quarantined a passenger ship with 3,700 people on board. Hyundai said it was suspending factory operations due to disruption of the supply chain. Travelers have been struggling to get refunds on canceled flights.

%MINIFYHTML33c34048deba6f5b1a8a21c8869cf5c315% %MINIFYHTML33c34048deba6f5b1a8a21c8869cf5c316%

Political dangers: China's state media reported that President Xi Jinping called the outbreak Monday "an important test of China's system and governance capacity." China is resorting to authoritarian family techniques to contain the outbreak, including the request to neighbors to inform each other. And it is making Herculean efforts to keep the country fed amidst the accumulation of food.