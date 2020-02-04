Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Coronavirus outbreak tests China's resolution

Chinese leaders called the coronavirus epidemic Monday "an important test of China's system and government capacity," as confirmed infections increase by more than 2,000 a day and the outbreak makes the world economy nervous.

The announcement of the leadership of the Communist Party came when the government was applying family authoritarian techniques, such as asking neighbors to inform each other, to help control an outbreak that had killed 427 people until this morning, all but two in Mainland China

%MINIFYHTML9707807dbcadf2f9d7d4441a612725c011% %MINIFYHTML9707807dbcadf2f9d7d4441a612725c012%

Many people in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, are desperate for treatment, but the government's approach has led to ostracism for many people. Experts warn that the approach could further damage public confidence throughout China, and send people who should be examined and monitored more deeply.

Context: The death toll from the new coronavirus has exceeded that of the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003 in mainland China, and the impacts on the global economy may be more severe. Even so, the number of people who have recovered throughout the country has increased, suggesting that the mortality rate of the new virus is relatively low.