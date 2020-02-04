YOU. Jokingly confronts Tiny for eating the loot, she responds

%MINIFYHTML26a3e738361c987bbccfd6aaafb8e43311% %MINIFYHTML26a3e738361c987bbccfd6aaafb8e43312%

The rapper & # 39; Not Mediocre & # 39; Share on Instagram a photo of the Xscape singer looking at her booty as they walk through what appears to be the lobby of a hotel.

Just because YOU. and Tiny (Cotta Tameka) are married, that does not mean that Tip will let his wife look at him wherever they are. The rapper went to Instagram on Monday, February 3 to make the clown after he caught her looking at his booty during an excursion.

In a photo shared on the social media site, Tip and Tiny could be seen walking through what appeared to be the lobby of a hotel with the Xscape singer a step away from her husband. While the rapper "Not Mediocre" was busy looking around, Tiny had her eyes on her husband's butt. Upon realizing this, he said in the legend: "Keeping your eyes on the goods … Somebody please tell him that my eyes are here."

In response, Tiny defended himself by saying, "That jacket is pretty."

Tip and Tiny have continued to strengthen more than ever since they decided to keep their marriage alive despite their previous relationship. Revealing the secret to staying together during an interview with Tamron Hall, the "Ant-Man and the wasp"The star said:" The key to staying together, this is the secret, this is how people have been together for 10, 20 and 30 years. Here it is: don't go anywhere. That is as simple as that. "

"If you look at someone who has been married for 20, 40 years, there have been times when they hated each other and wanted to turn and walk away. But the only thing that kept them together was staying together." He continued, dripping on his singing wife, "I love my wife and I love my family and I think that's obvious. A lot of people put a lot of aggregation into things. My life is your entertainment and I understand that, but I'll stop it when I think that it's time ".