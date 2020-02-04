You have to see the most awkward moments of the Oscars

How Jennifer Lawrence You know, you never know what will happen at the Academy Awards!

Between desaires, red carpet surprises, stolen prizes and more, the Oscars are the opposite of boring. Just look at the last years where we saw everything, from Neil Patrick Harris in your underwear for Seth MacFarlane Singing about tits

While the 92 Academy Awards will be held this Sunday without a host for the second consecutive year, many surprises will surely develop.

The night will feature musical performances by Elton John, Idina Menzel Y Chrissy Metz And with many celebrities who are already reacting to this year's show, we can't wait to see what happens!

If you are looking for awkward moments, some have already happened. Adam Sandler hilariously took to Twitter earlier this month to make fun of his Oscar snub for his movie Uncut gems saying: "Bad news: Sandman doesn't receive love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congratulations to all my friends who were nominated, especially Mama."