You have to see the most awkward moments of the Oscars

How Jennifer Lawrence You know, you never know what will happen at the Academy Awards!
Between desaires, red carpet surprises, stolen prizes and more, the Oscars are the opposite of boring. Just look at the last years where we saw everything, from Neil Patrick Harris in your underwear for Seth MacFarlane Singing about tits
While the 92 Academy Awards will be held this Sunday without a host for the second consecutive year, many surprises will surely develop.
The night will feature musical performances by Elton John, Idina Menzel Y Chrissy Metz And with many celebrities who are already reacting to this year's show, we can't wait to see what happens!
If you are looking for awkward moments, some have already happened. Adam Sandler hilariously took to Twitter earlier this month to make fun of his Oscar snub for his movie Uncut gems saying: "Bad news: Sandman doesn't receive love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congratulations to all my friends who were nominated, especially Mama."
As we prepare for the Academy Awards this Sunday, take a trip (or two) down the memory lane and relive the most awkward Oscar moments in our gallery below.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Kiss Bomb!
Scarlett Johansson he was in the middle of a serious pose on the red carpet when his A love song for Bobby Long co-star John Travolta He entered for a surprise kiss.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Sam leaves Twitter after acceptance speech
In his acceptance speech for the Best Original Song in 2016, Sam smith He erroneously suggested that he was the first openly gay man to receive an Oscar. After facing a violent reaction for not being the first, Sam took a break from Twitter.
Craig Sjodin / ABC
The stolen Oscar
Shortly after winning the Best Actress at the 2018 Oscars, Frances McDormandOscar was stolen at the later party of the Governor & # 39; s Ball. Fortunately, it was found and returned.
Mark Davis / WireImage
Seth MacFarlane's song about tits
At the 85th Academy Awards, the musical number of the host "We Saw Your Boobs,quot; made the audience members shudder.
Dan MacMedan / WireImage
Parkour Red Carpet
Tiffany Haddish jumped the ropes on the red carpet to greet the actress Meryl streep, who I was surprised,quot; to say the least.
A B C
Neil Patrick Harris strips naked
The presenter of the 2015 Oscars discovered everything in a recreation of the film Birdman
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Hostess without the mostess
The most iconic Oscar hosts in recent memory, James Franco Y Anne Hathaway He gave us a show that we will never, never, never forget.
Oops!
The Academy accidentally used an image of Jan Chapman in honor of the afternoon Janet Patterson. According to reports, Chapman, who is still alive, was devastated by the accident.
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
None for Leo
Leonardo Dicaprio it was the new Gretchen Wieners when the Oscars made fun of him for, well, never winning an Oscar. Spoiler alert: he finally won the best actor award in 2016 for his role in The reborn.
Oh no
Jennifer Lawrence he said hello to the stairs as he tripped on his way to accept the Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
Welp
The dictator star Sacha Baron Cohen He wore an urn full of ashes while walking on the red carpet. Then he spilled a little on Ryan Seacrest.
Wow, he did it again
Jennifer Lawrence hit the ground once again on the red carpet of the 2014 Oscars.
A B C
Odd!
John Travolta there were people talking after their interactions with Idina Menzel during the 2015 Oscar ceremony.
A B C
Oh boy
In a moment nobody expected Stacey dash I decided to appear in what was one of the cruelest Oscar moments that ever existed.
Matt Sayles / Invision / AP
Moonlight vs. La La Land
Gasps were heard all over the world as Warren beatty Y Faye Dunaway He gave the Academy Award for Best Film by mistake La La Land, when the real winner was actually Moonlight.
A B C
Sleep well, Chrissy
Chrissy Teigen was caught catching up with some sleep Casey Affleck he receives his Oscar for his role in Manchester by the sea.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.
%MINIFYHTML96ef7f0db5670406bca1e6436f6c824c13%