Winter vacations in the Premier League: how does your club spend it? The | Soccer news







Mohamed Salah will be resting for Liverpool Premier League leaders

What are all the Premier League clubs doing during their winter holidays? …..Sky sports news reveal everything.

Players in the top English category are having their first winter break during February.

It has been introduced to give the clubs 13 days off after the holiday calendar busy and unchanged. It has been structured so that eight Premier League teams play in a weekend and the other 12 play the following weekend.

Here is the information about what each team is doing …

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has given up his side of Arsenal this week. The Gunners will fly to Dubai on Friday for a training camp in an attempt to start the second half of the season. Some players, including defender David Luiz and midfielder Lucas Torreira, have already flown in search of an additional winter sun.

Aston Villa

The Aston Villa first team team has eight days to rest, relax and recover from injuries that have affected Dean Smith players. They must show up again next Monday.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will stay in England, but Eddie Howe players will have additional free time. Cherries will play at Sheffield United on Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Eddie Howe will be under pressure to get results on both sides of the Bournemouth winter break

Brighton

Brighton has canceled its planned warm weather training camp in Dubai due to safety concerns. Players will train normally during the two-week break between their games against Watford and Sheffield United.

Burnley

There is no game for Burnley this weekend, but despite this, Sean Dyche players will train again on Friday and Saturday after a few days off this week. Burnley will also train again as usual next week.

Callum Hudson-Odoi enjoys free time in Dubai

Chelsea

Chelsea have 15 days before their next game, so players are free this week. They train again early next week to prepare for the games against Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

crystal Palace

Crystal Palace is out in Everton on Saturday. Players will have additional days off next week before preparations for the match against Newcastle begin on February 22.

The Everton team of Carlo Ancelotti faces Arsenal after their winter break

Everton

Like Chelsea, Everton has a 15-day break between his game against Crystal Palace and his match against Arsenal. That means free time for players next week.

Leicester

There will be no game for Leicester until one week on Friday. The players have received this holiday week and will return to training next week to prepare for the game against Wolves.

Liverpool

The first team team is not involved in repeating the FA Cup against Shrewsbury tonight, so the Reds are on vacation with Dubai and California, a popular destination. Liverpool will return to training next week before their game against Norwich.

0:54 Georginio Wijnaldum understands why Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not playing with his senior players in the FA Cup Georginio Wijnaldum understands why Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not playing with his senior players in the FA Cup

Manchester city

There will be no winter training camp for Manchester City in the winter break, but players will have four days off next week after Sunday's game against West Ham.

United Manchester

Manchester United will fly to Spain on Saturday to train in warm weather. The side had originally planned a trip to Qatar that had to be canceled due to security concerns.

Newcastle

Newcastle United's midseason break has been interrupted by his replay of the FA Cup at Oxford United tonight. United players have five days off from tomorrow,

Norwich

It's the usual thing in Norwich. Players will train normally during the break due to their match against Liverpool one week on Saturday.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will spend the rest at a training camp in Dubai after the game against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Southampton

Southampton's two-week break has been interrupted due to the repetition of the FA Cup in the Spurs tomorrow night. The first team will have extra time before the game against Burnley.

Tottenham

Tottenham's break has also been shortened due to the repetition of the Cup against Southampton. Players will have free time before the next league match, outside at Aston Villa one week on Sunday.

Man City vs West Ham Live

Watford

There is a 15-day gap between the league games against Brighton and Manchester United, so players will have free time next week.

West ham

The West Ham break falls between difficult games against Manchester City and Liverpool. Details of their plans have not yet been published, but the last time David Moyes was in charge, the team went to Miami mid-season.

Wolves

Lobos flew to Spain yesterday for a training camp in La Manga. They will return to England on Friday and normal training will start again on Monday.