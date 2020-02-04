Williams signs Jack Aitken as reserve pilot F1 2020

%MINIFYHTML80bf6b10320ed7a94efbf6a4d8ab2e0111% %MINIFYHTML80bf6b10320ed7a94efbf6a4d8ab2e0112%

The former Renault junior will debut in P1 during the course of 2020







Williams has further strengthened his driver lineup by hiring F2 race winner Jack Aitken as his reserve driver for the 2020 season.

A day after announcing his departure from Renault, Aitken has been confirmed in the supporting role of Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

The Briton will also make his weekend Grand Prix debut during the course of the new season in a Friday practice session with Williams, in addition to attending the 22 races.

"It is a great honor to join ROKiT Williams Racing as its reserve driver for the 2020 season," said Aitken. "Williams is a team with a great heritage and continuous longevity, and I hope to contribute directly to its development through my simulator and test work."

Oh, have you been waiting? My fault. 2020 @WilliamsRacing F1 Reserve Driver. 🚀 I am very excited, because they want to return to the best, have some stellar people making it happen, and I will be doing my best to contribute as well. Let's go. #YOTUS 😉 pic.twitter.com/jOkVzYipid – Jack Aitken – 한세용 (@JaitkenRacer) February 4, 2020

With former reserve driver Latifi climbing to a full race seat by 2020, Williams has strengthened his young driver options below the race's lineup.

Roy Nissany of Israel is his new test pilot, with Dan Ticktum and Jamie Chadwick as development drivers.

On the decision to sign with Aitken, the deputy director of the team, Claire Williams, explained: "It is obvious from what Jack has achieved so far, he is a young driver with a great career ahead and we believe he has the right credentials to reach the Top in the sport.

"Jack has demonstrated his skill in the FIA ​​Formula 2 and GP3 and we hope to see what he can achieve as the official reserve driver of the team."