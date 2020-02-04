William and Kate show their sweet side on the ice cream date of South Wales

Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool / Getty Images
I scream, you scream We all scream for ice cream, even Prince William Y Kate Middleton.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a sweet gift during their visit to South Wales on Tuesday. The royal couple stopped next to Joe's Ice Cream in Mumbles for a few tablespoons. After William told the managing director Adrian Hughes He likes chocolate, he was given two options: chocolate chip vanilla ice cream and chocolate ice cream with a wafer in a cup. As for Kate, she opted for the exclusive vanilla ice cream in the lounge with a wafer on a plate.
"They wanted to know what the secret was, but we didn't divulge," Hughes said.
The dynamic duo also spoke with local families. After William saw a boy reading Julia Donaldson& # 39; s Room on the broomsaid he reads the same book for Prince george, Princess Charlotte Y Prince louis "all the time."
Kate also had a mini meeting and met two of her teachers from St. Andrews High School: Denise Evans-Alford Y Kevin Alford. Denise taught physical education while Kevin taught French and German. They taught their brothers Pippa Middleton Y James middleton, too.
"It's such a small world," Kate said after hugging the instructors.
This was not the only stop on the Cambridges itinerary. Earlier in the day, William and Kate visited a lifeboat station, where they met with volunteers. William also volunteered James Bolter with a medal to commemorate his 20 years of service. In addition, they talked with Paul O & # 39; Dwyer, who was rescued by the crew last summer and watched the launch of a lifeboat as part of a training exercise.
Later in the day, they stopped at the Tata Steel plant to learn about their role in the manufacture of the United Kingdom. Of course, they also greeted several supporters throughout the day.
Kate wore a red Zara dress and a Bianca coat from Hobbs London for the tour. She complemented her look with a red and red Beulah London scarf and Mulberry's "Small Darley,quot; bag. In addition, he wore a pair of Rhumba suede boots to Aquatalia's knee.
