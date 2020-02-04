Will Arnett almost made a line of vitamin vaping for children

Will arnett Y Jimmy Kimmel they are good shoots, so an appearance of the BoJack Horseman star in Jimmy Kimmel Live It was meant to be hilarious.

And it was a lot of fun, as the two stars stumbled during Arnett's appearance on Monday night's episode. The two entered, as Kimmel described it, "an internal joke hole,quot;, during which the Development arrested Alumbre talked about his house and his idea of ​​a vaping company.

%MINIFYHTMLf1f6c22e1f1ccfe176b64dc6591e556a11% %MINIFYHTMLf1f6c22e1f1ccfe176b64dc6591e556a12%

As Kimmel joked, "Tell me about your Super bowl yesterday experience in your prefabricated house. "Arnett gave his friend a tortuous smile and replied:" You never miss a chance. "

While the host was beside himself with laughter, Arnett explained to the audience: "There are two things that make Jimmy ready. One is that I live in a prefabricated house that was built in one day. It kills him because he knows it took me three years. The other is that I was going to start a vaping company. "