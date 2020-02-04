Why does Peter think that single drama is good?

The Bachelor He generally has no shortage of drama, but this season with Peter Weber distributing the roses, things seem particularly tense among their contestants. During an appearance on Good morning americaPeter addressed the constant disputes between the ladies competing for his heart.

"Obviously, you don't like to see that as you go through the whole experience, but I kept looking back. That drama showed that this is working. And if all the women got along really well, I probably wouldn't have liked it very much. If it were too easy, that would not have been good. So, yes, it definitely interfered with some things, "said Peter Lara Spencer in Good morning america.

Spencer asked the reality star pilot to confirm that the drama really interfered with his television dating process and said, "Yes, there is no doubt."