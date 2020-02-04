Why did Mark Dantonio leave the state of Michigan? Demand, decision time in the contract cloud

Mark Dantonio on Tuesday launched the first bomb of the college football low season, announcing his resignation as head coach of Michigan State after 13 years in the position.

Dantonio in a statement said he would remain with the program "in a role that involves special projects, especially the transition of our players, both current and incoming, to their next challenges." That said, the moment of his resignation, the day before the National Signature Day, is curious: he was also named in a lawsuit Tuesday by former staff member Curtis Blackwell, who alleges that Dantonio committed violations of the NCAA.

In any case, the announcement leaves a huge hole in East Lansing, where Dantonio compiled a record of 114-57, four division titles, at least a part of three Big Ten championships and a place in the 2015 University Soccer Playoff His teams were 8-5 against rival Michigan and finished the season seven times (included three times in the top 10).

Here are all the details we know so far about Mark Dantonio's resignation from the state of Michigan.

Why did Mark Dantonio leave the state of Michigan?

One possible explanation for Dantonio's retirement is that he is simply ready to move on to the next phase of his life. At 63, Dantonio has been training for 40 years, including 16 as head coach at Cincinnati and Michigan State. According to the statement he published, he said he intends to work with the university and his athletic department on special projects, but that he will now give priority to his family in the future.

Dantonio's decision to retire can also take into account his team's recent struggles on the soccer field. The Spartans were 7-6 in each of the last two seasons and 3-9 in 2016, combining for the worst four-year record (27-24) of Dantonio's tenure at Michigan State. It also comes after he recently accepted a bonus of $ 4.3 million for remaining as head coach of Michigan State until January 15, 2015.

That is a great moment for Dantonio, but it is certainly not ideal for the Spartans, who on the eve of the National Signature Day still pursue three committed players (through 247Sports.com). The Spartans have already signed the majority of their class, but that throws a loop on whether those players who are still on the board fulfill their previous commitment to the Spartans, especially if they were attracted to Dantonio himself.

The fact that Dantonio has recently been named in a lawsuit does not harm his moment either.

Did the Curtis Blackwell lawsuit take into account?

Perhaps affecting Dantonio's decision to withdraw is the fact that he faces accusations of NCAA violations, according to court documents.

MLive.com reported that a motion was filed Monday night in a lawsuit filed by Curtis Blackwell, a 2013-17 Dantonio recruitment coordinator, alleging that Dantonio had Blackwell accompany him on a home-based recruitment visit ( NCAA rules stipulate only the head coach and his assistants in the field can make recruitment visits off campus.) The presentation also states that Dantonio, in a deposition on January 10, may have revealed a violation of the NCAA regarding a reinforcement "providing parents of star employment / employment recruits by signing to play for MSU."

In that statement, Dantonio denied ordering Blackwell to speak with a university donor about the acquisition of jobs for recruiting parents, adding that each player was examined through the school's compliance office.

But Blackwell's attorneys allege that Michigan state compliance officer Jennifer Smith, who was deposed on January 21, does not remember that the compliance department approves the employment of parents of specific recruits in relation to that donor. They also said they are prepared to provide an affidavit that supports claims that Blackwell actually visited the recruits and their parents with Dantonio.

Blackwell is currently suing Dantonio, former sports director Mark Hollis, former president Lou Anna Simon and two university police detectives in a lawsuit alleging unlawful termination and illegal arrest. That demand is derived from a February 2017 investigation related to an alleged sexual assault in which three Spartans soccer players participated. Blackwell was arrested by two university policemen for what they considered was interfering with an investigation and was suspended with pay.

Blackwell was never charged; Dantonio declined to renew his contract later that May.

What happens next to the state of Michigan?

The most immediate concern for the State of Michigan is National Signature Day, although it is not clear how Dantonio's resignation will affect the unsigned hard commitments of the State of Michigan. The university should already be conducting a search to replace Dantonio, perhaps starting with Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell.

The state of Michigan must also determine if it has committed recruitment violations. The home recruitment visit would probably be considered a lower-level crime, although hiring recruit parents would probably have more serious repercussions.