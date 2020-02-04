When is the trade deadline of the NBA 2020? Date, time, latest rumors, news and main objectives.

%MINIFYHTMLeb4547f4c4d60186b19c195a5d46971911% %MINIFYHTMLeb4547f4c4d60186b19c195a5d46971912%

It has been unusually quiet around the NBA rumor factory, but that could change rapidly as the 2020 trade deadline approaches.

With each team beyond the middle of the regular season, the East and West Conference playoff races are tight with the seeds changing every day. A big blow or a marginal movement by a contestant could make a big difference in April, May or even June.

The Cavaliers and Jazz broke a period of drought on December 23 with an agreement that sent Jordan Clarkson to Utah, the first official exchange since the shocking Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook exchanges on July 11. Could that open the door for several more transactions?

Here is everything you need to know before the NBA 2020 trade deadline.

When is the NBA trade deadline in 2020?

Date: Thursday, February 6

Thursday, February 6 Time: 3 p.m. ET | PT noon

The NBA exchange deadline is Thursday, February 6. The cutoff point is at 3 p.m. ET, although news of some trades may arise shortly after that deadline.

Who are the main objectives on the commercial deadline of the NBA?

Jrue Holiday, Pelicans

Holiday has gotten stuck trying to save a season plagued with injuries in New Orleans. The executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, will probably attend Holiday to see if he can get a meaningful return package, but the price will be high for Holiday services.

TO UPDATE: The pelicans have "really backed off,quot; in business talks, according to ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski, and want to make a playoff. That means Holiday will probably stay in New Orleans until the deadline.

Kevin Love, Cavaliers

Another year, another round of commercial rumors for the five-time All-Star. Wojnarowski reported in early December that the Cavs are willing to listen to Love's offers. Cleveland is looking for young prospects and / or draft picks, but that could be a challenge considering the size of Love's contract (approximately $ 90 million left beyond 2019-20).

Andre Drummond, Pistons

There's a "Growing Belief,quot; Among the external teams that Drummond will move before the deadline, although no agreement is imminent. The Hawks expressed interest in Drummond, but "are no longer engaged,quot; with the Pistons in an agreement for him, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Chris Paul / Dennis Schroder / Danilo Gallinari / Steven Adams, Thunder

It will be fascinating to see how Thunder general manager Sam Presti navigates the deadline. A member of this quartet could really provide a boost to a team's title possibilities. However, Oklahoma City is currently in the playoff position, so if nothing attractive materializes, Presti may decide to keep all these pieces together.

Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies

Memphis is "sure,quot; that he will be able to move to Iguodala before the February deadline, according to The Athletic's Omari Sankofa II. It would fit well with the Clippers, Lakers or Rockets in the West, but those teams don't have a ton of attractive commercial assets for a rebuilding team.

Evan Fournier, Magic

The 27-year-old escort enjoys the best season of his career in Orlando, averaging almost 20 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line. Executives across the league consider it a likely business objective. Will the Magic listen to potential suitors or focus on staying in the top eight in the East?

Latest commercial rumors and news from the NBA

